Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers racked up 20 points to take a four-point lead in the Penticton and District Dart Association A Division standings.
The Wreckers, who breezed to the first-half title, have 33 points through two weeks of play in the second half. OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades had 17 points to sit second at 29.
Elks Shooting Stars have 24 points and Penticton Legion Armed and Hammered – which led after the first week – slumped to five points and sit tied for fourth with OK Falls Legion Reunion at 23.
In the B Division, Penticton Legion DDTs had 20 points take open up a seven-point lead with 36. Roll N Stones Fun Centre Outsiders are second at 29 and Penticton Elks Bullits third at 20.
Rick Doucet established the new men’s high out for the season at 137 while also tossing a 133 and 125. Russ Ashton logged a 171 and Keith Hughes had a pair of 140s.
