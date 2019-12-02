Brian Johnston’s hat-trick helped send Harvey-Lister-Webb to the top of the Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League standings.
Johnston took over the league lead in goals with 15 and Gord McLaren had the other two as HLW (4-1-0) defeated Penticton Lock and Key 5-2 Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Paul Borba and goalie Tom McGill each had two assists as HLW led 3-1 at halftime. McGill remarkably has two goals and seven points in five games between the sticks this season.
Jeff Goncalves and Mike Clift were the only players from PLK (1-4-0) to get a ball past McGill.
Rob Jackson had two goals and league points leader Zico Pescada had a goal and two helpers as Theos continued their recent revival with a 5-3 win over TC Auto Sales.
Carlos Mendonca and Alan Clarke also scored for Theos (2-3-0), who overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Herb Alex, Joe Kandola and James Fofonoff scored and Peter Toth carded two assists for TC Auto (3-2-0).
Pescada has 14 goals and 23 points – two points more than Johnston.
In games this Sunday, HLW faces Theos at 10 a.m. and PLK plays TC Auto at 11:10 a.m.
