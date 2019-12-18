The Pacific Coast Soccer League Premier Men’s Division is expanding to 10 teams while it appears a PCSL women’s league will be resurrected in 2020.
The league held its annual meeting in Surrey recently with Dave Collard returning for another term as president.
Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles manager Manuel Borba attended the meeting. Borba said the league will feature three teams from Victoria (United, Highlanders and a new entry called West Castle United). Mid-Island (Nanaimo), Khalsa, Vancouver FC, Surrey United and the three Okanagan teams – Kelowna, Kamloops and the Pinnacles - are all back.
Borba said there will be an unbalanced 14-game schedule this season, with the Pinnacles playing each of the Okanagan teams three times.
“It will cut down on some of the travel and costs,” said Borba.
Borba said it is exciting to see the league continue to expand.
“We had a team from Calgary expressing interest, too,” said Borba.
As for the Pinnacles, Borba said “we’ll be young again.”
Star striker James Fraser likely won’t be back as he will be trying out for a pro team in Saskatchewan. There will also be a head coaching change with Chris Bennett accepting the paid position as head coach of the Pinnacles FC youth soccer organization that encompasses Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos.
“At this point, it looks like I’ll probably do it,” said the 60-year-old Borba, who recently retired after 30 years working for the City of Penticton.
“It will be nice to have (Bennett) to lend his experience and expertise. He’s still around to help out.”
Borba said the Pinnacles will also have an announcement early in 2020 about a high-profile men’s soccer cup competition being held in Penticton this summer.
Meanwhile, the women’s league is slated to return this coming season with the PCSL hoping to have six teams.
Penticton and Kelowna will have teams, while Thompson Rivers University (Kamloops), two teams from Kamloops, as well as New Westminster and TSS Academy have all expressed serious interest.
“We haven’t been doing enough for women’s programs,” said Borba. “It’s a big focus of the league. We really want to get this off the ground.”
Long-time Penticton women’s team coach Ray Hintz and manager Pat Conway indicated they will be involved – at least for the first year - to get the program and the league off the ground.
In addition, Pinnacles FC is sending six girls to Holland to train with Excelsior Rotterdam’s new female soccer program, Borba said.
“We’ve sent boys over there for a few years now so it’s great to see these opportunities opening up for the girls’ program,” said Borba.
For more on the PCSL, visit pcsl.org.
