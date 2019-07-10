An enthusiastic group of Southern Belles will be taking over the Penticton Golf and Country Club on Aug. 17.
The 23rd annual Peach City Tees Up for Cancer ladies golf tournament had adopted a (Kentucky) “Derby Day Party” theme for this year’s fun charity event. Players are encouraged to dress up in Southern Belle costumes for the registration night and pre-tournament party on Friday, Aug. 16. Saturday features a round of golf followed by dinner with a silent and live auction.
Proceeds go towards Tees Up’s two-year pledge to raise $70,000 for the new state-of-the-art mammography machine at Penticton Regional Hospital. Last year, more than 7,300 mammograms were completed at PRH and the former mammography machine was reaching the end of its lifespan.
Tees Up chair Lynn Kinsey said this year’s tourney also provides a reminder for women about the health benefits of regular mammograms.
Kinsey noted the tourney has raised over $610,000 since its inception in 1997, mainly for equipment required for cancer treatment and detection. Over the past four years, they also donated $150,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign to provide medical equipment for the PRH expansion.
“Now that our pledge for the new Tower is complete, we can focus back on cancer detection and comfort,” she said. “It’s a painless way of giving – you have two days of fun.”
Former LPGA pro A.J. Eathorne is back this year providing tee shots for players who make an extra donation and she’ll host a pre-tournament short-game instruction clinic as another fundraiser. Several other fun events are planned.
Kinsey also praised the many local businesses who have stepped forward as sponsors. “We couldn’t do without them. There are so many generous businesses that keep giving and giving.”
Tees Up entry fees are $115 for Penticton Golf Club members and $150 for non-members. Registration deadline is Aug. 1 – email teesup@shaw.ca or stop by the pro shop for registration forms.
