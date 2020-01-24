The Penticton Vees responded to head coach Fred Harbinson’s demand for a stronger first-period performance.
Danny Weight scored twice and the Vees jumped to a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes en route to an easy 6-2 victory over the reeling Merritt Centennials in front of 3,034 fans Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Jay O’Brien logged a goal and two assists and Conner Hutchison, Darwin Lakoduc and Drew Elser also scored as the Vees (37-11-1-1) breezed to their sixth straight win and 10th in the last 11 games.
Lukas Sillinger, Jackson Niedermayer and Evan McIntyre each had two helpers as the Vees completed the six-game season series sweep over Merritt, outscoring them 35-8.
Payton Matsui scored power play and shorthanded goals for Merritt (10-32-1-3).
Carl Stankowski made 30 saves for his 11th win in 14 decisions. Ryan Winter made 27 stops for Merritt, which lost its 10th straight game and remained rooted to the BCHL cellar.
Harbinson was irritated by the Vees slow starts in the last three games, and got the response he wanted.
Hutchison got things rolling with his fifth of the season at 4:08, then Elser neatly deflected McIntyre’s shot for his second goal in as many games at 10:30.
O’Brien converted a nifty cross-ice pass from Sillinger for his 20th of the season at 12:54, then Weight rapped home the Vees fourth goal at 18:55 after Winter made rapid-fire of saves off Niedermayer and O’Brien.
Weight bagged his team-leading 22nd at 6:20 of the second period to run the count to 5-0.
Matsui got Merritt on the board and spoiled Stankowski’s bid for his first BCHL shutout with 3:29 to go in the period.
Lakoduc and Matsui traded goals in the third period.
The Vees magic number to clinch a ninth straight Interior Division pennant is down to eight points, as Trail kept their slim hopes alive of catching them with a 4-3 win in Wenatchee.
The Vees stayed three points behind Coquitlam for first place overall. The Express did clinch the Mainland Division pennant Friday by edging Chilliwack Chiefs 4-3.
Penticton, which plays eight more home games in a row to end the regular season, plays Vernon next Saturday.
The only negative for the Vees was captain David Silye leaving the game favouring his right leg midway through the first period. Silye did not return to the game.
Warriors 3 Vipers 2: Goals by Levi Stauber, Jacob Brockman and Carter Wilkie gave West Kelowna a big win over Vernon in front of 733 fans at Royal LePage Place.
The Warriors (12-27-5-2) moved seven points ahead of Merritt for the BCHL’s final playoff spot.
Trey Taylor and Connor Sleeth scored for Vernon (24-19-2-1), who were outshot 29-27.
The teams do battle again Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.
