The Penticton Vees will look to build on a strong start to 2020.
Penticton makes its third and final visit to Shaw Centre to play the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at 7 p.m. before returning home to take on the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees (28-10-1-1) came back from a 10-day holiday break with a flourish, defeating the Vernon Vipers 3-1 in a New Year’s Day matinee in Vernon.
“We had two very crisp practices coming out of the break and we carried it right into Vernon,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “There was no rust at all against a good team that had already played two games after (Christmas). We came in with a plan and were dialed in right from the start.”
The coach noted the Vees surrendered very few quality scoring chances and allowed just 21 shots on goal.
“We’re second best in the league in shots against and we’ve only give up 30 or more shots in 10 games, which is real solid,” said Harbinson.
Harbinson said the victory was “huge” as it gave them an eight-point edge on second-place Trail Smoke Eaters atop the Interior Division. Both teams have 18 games left.
“Trail’s got a fairly light schedule to finish so it was important to win that game in hand we had and build the lead to eight,” said Harbinson.
The Vees take on a Salmon Arm team that struggled mightily the past month after starting the season 19-6-1 and battling Penticton for first place.
Though Salmon Arm (21-15-1-1) stabilized with two straight wins, a 4-2 home-ice loss to Vernon on Sunday resulted in a coaching change 24 hours later. Scott Atkinson was relieved of his duties Monday after compiling a 72-69-8-1 record across three seasons, with assistant coach Tyler Shattock taking over on an interim basis.
The Silverbacks are still in good position, sitting in third place, six points behind Trail and two points ahead of both Vernon and Wenatchee with games in hand on both.
“Obviously you make a coaching change, it gets everyone’s attention,” said Harbinson. “They’ve got some dangerous guys up front, (Akito) Hirose is one of the slickest defenceman in the league and (Ethan) Langenegger is one of the top goalies.
“We haven’t won in their building yet so I’m sure we’ll see a couple of focused teams.”
The Silverbacks beat the Vees 5-2 on Oct. 16 and 4-3 Nov. 13 at Shaw Centre, with the Vees prevailing 6-3 Nov. 15 at the SOEC. The two teams meet twice more at the SOEC on Jan. 18 and Feb. 7.
The Vees get a big boost this weekend as defenceman Steve Holtz returns after missing seven games with an upper-body ailment. Holtz is a key cog on the Vees first power play unit with his booming shot from the point.
Leading scorer and assistant captain Jay O’Brien has also missed seven games with a foot injury but will be held out for the weekend.
“It’s still a bit tender so we’ll hopefully get him back in there next weekend,” said Harbinson.
The news is not so good for defenceman Cade Webber, as the Carolina Hurricanes draft pick will be placed on season ending injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
It means the Vees are down to six regular defencemen and could result in Harbinson making a depth move ahead of the Jan. 10 trade deadline.
“We’re always looking to make ourselves better,” said Harbinson. “I really like our AP (affiliated players) list on the back end, so we don’t necessarily have to do anything.”
The Vees have defencemen Joshua Niedermayer, who played the last three games after being summoned from the Okanagan Hockey Academy Prep team, veteran Ethan McLaughlin of the KIJHL’s Summerland Steam, and Scott Gilowski and Connor Elliot from the Okanagan Rockets major midget squad. All four have played for the Vees at various times this season.
Up front, the Vees are on the verge of adding Drew Elser to the roster. Elser played for the Vees last season before being lost for the season with concussion issues, but was recently given clearance to resume playing.
“We could have him back here by next week but he’ll need a few weeks of practice to get used to the pace and physicality before we put him in the lineup,” said Harbinson. “If he’s healthy, it’s like adding a top player to our group.”
Harbinson said the Vees could still expand the roster by adding a player under the age of 18 before the deadline.
“We like what we have but we’ll continue to see if we can tweak a few things in these next seven days,” said Harbinson.
After tonight, the Vees play 14 of their last 17 games at the SOEC. It starts with Victoria making its only visit of the season to Penticton on Saturday.
The Vees beat the Grizzlies 4-1 Nov. 2 at the Q-Centre.
“It’s a team we made a couple of big trades with this season so it should be a pretty good game,” said Harbinson.
The Vees got forward Darwin Lakoduc and defenceman Nico Somerville from the Grizzlies, with forwards Vincent Nardone and Alex DiPaolo going the other way. One-time Vees forward Henri Schreifels is third on the Grizzlies in scoring with 29 points.
Victoria (15-24-0) is in last place in the Island Division after winning the division pennant four straight seasons, but have won four of their last five games. The Grizzlies are still a comfortable nine points ahead of West Kelowna for a crossover playoff berth into the Interior Division.
Interestingly, the Vees would currently face the Grizzlies if the playoffs started today. But the BCHL is voting on a minor tweak to the playoff format in January which would alter that scenario.
As it stands, the teams crossing over to the Interior Division for the playoffs (currently Prince George and Victoria) would slot in as the bottom seeds even if they have fewer points than the lowest Interior seed.
If the change is made as anticipated, the Vees would align to play Merritt Centennials in the first round.
“It’s a situation that never came up until this season,” said Harbinson. “I think it’s a common-sense thing that I think will be passed by the league.”
The playoff format will be changed next season when the expansion Cranbrook franchise begins play in the BCHL.
