More than 1,000 of the province’s best young athletes are in Fort St. John for the opening of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games this weekend.
More than 1,000 athletes between the ages of nine and 17 are competing in 15 sports, ranging from alpine skiing and curling to karate and rhythmic gymnastics.
The athletes are supported by over 2,000 volunteers, 300 coaches and 190 officials.
The Games are expected to make a $1.6-million economic impact on the area.
The BC Winter and BC Summer Games were established in 1978 to bring the province together in the spirit of sport and friendship.
In early results, three Kelowna athletes earned medals. Nathan Achtem won silver in Nordic skiing, Sofie Steinruck won bronze in Nordic skiing and Calla Haaheim won bronze in the 400-metre short-track speedskating race.
The Thompson-Okanagan team includes 99 athletes from the North, Central and South Okanagan.
Learn more at www.bcgames.org.
Medal Standings
Zone G S B T
Fraser River 3 4 1 8
Vancouver-Coastal 5 2 1 8
Thompson-Okanagan 1 2 5 8
Kootenays 3 1 1 5
Cariboo-North East 1 1 2 4
Van. Isle-Central Coast 0 0 2 2
North West 0 1 0 1
Fraser Valley 0 0 0 0
Coldstream
Ariano Luca Biathlon
Beaton Dane Curling-Boys
Brett Liviah Rhythmic Gymnastics
Gauthier Kaylee Rhythmic Gymnastics
Hardy Pippa Rhythmic Gymnastics
Bilodeau Sophia Ringette
Hill Caryss Ringette
Johnson Amelia Ringette
Skinner Aimee Ringette
Carr Tylee Skiing-Alpine
McDicken Samuel Speed Skating
McGinty Charlie Speed Skating
Enderby
Hawrys Ava Ringette
Parker Taylor Skiing-Cross Country
Vukadinovic Hilary Skiing-Cross Country
Bastiaansen Nathan Speed Skating
Kelowna
Johannson-Miller Rhodri Badminton
Tan Bo Wen Badminton
Yu Ryan Badminton
Johns Desmond Curling-Boys
Wielgosz Zach Curling-Boys
Rempel Hannah Curling-Girls
Rempel Megan Curling-Girls
Schmeeckle Vivian Curling-Girls
Anonby Addison Diving
Vigar Samantha Diving
Adlem Calissa Figure Skating
Jugnauth Gabrielle Figure Skating
Rose Ariana Figure Skating
Sanderson Ava Figure Skating
Schultz Aurora Figure Skating
Clark Morgan Gymnastics
Coetzee Izabelle Gymnastics
Martin Alexa Gymnastics
Penner Shiphra Gymnastics
Dreyer Tuja Judo
Berry Indigo Karate
Bertrand Sophie Karate
Penner Carson Karate
Spencer Davis Karate
Stubbs Brielle Karate
Vogrinetz Hannah Karate
Wynne Storm Karate
Wynne Jade Karate
Zerr Caleb Karate
Knight Lindsay Ringette
Knight Taylor Ringette
Westman Danica Ringette
Borg Asia Skiing-Alpine
Oberlander Kael Skiing-Alpine
Rentke Markus Skiing-Alpine
Sebulsky Lukas Skiing-Alpine
Willoughby Liv Skiing-Alpine
Achtem Nathan Skiing-Cross Country
Galvagno Alessia Skiing-Cross Country
Miller Jacob Skiing-Cross Country
Redman Finn Skiing-Cross Country
Steinruck Sofie Skiing-Cross Country
Haaheim Calla Speed Skating
Ockelton Findlay Speed Skating
Lake Country
Sexton Olivia Rhythmic Gymnastics
Duff Haylie Ringette
Oliver
Stelkia-James Brianna Archery
Trakalo Nickolas Archery
Allen Miranda Curling-Girls
Peachland
Dyck Tessa Ringette
Dyck Molly Ringette
Elliott Janessa Ringette
Penticton
Gosse Audrey Curling-Girls
Lane Rachel Curling-Girls
Trip Jessica Curling-Girls
Berkeley Xander Karate
Browne Ciara Karate
Wyse Eva Skiing-Alpine
Summerland
Delury Robinson Catherine Biathlon
Hanry Camille Biathlon
Manning Erin Curling-Girls
Vernon
Williams Darian Archery
Pighin Isabella Biathlon
Applegate Connor Curling-Boys
Comley Kiyoshi Judo
Gruber Ava Judo
Phillips Abby Judo
Girard Leila Rhythmic Gymnastics
Massa Anya Rhythmic Gymnastics
Yanny Deborah Rhythmic Gymnastics
Jackson Makenna Ringette
Quiring Hillary Ringette
Steele Camryn Skiing-Alpine
West Kelowna
McNern Timur Biathlon
Cochrane Lauren Curling-Girls
Hedstrom Nyah Diving
Henderson Marshall Gymnastics
Henry Peyton Gymnastics
Aubichon Abigail Karate
Audette Kiah Karate
Glendinning Jaida Ringette
Taylor Chloe Ringette
Edwards Evan Skiing-Cross Country
Siever Justin Skiing-Cross Country
The Daily Courier and Penticton Herald do their best to ensure they haven’t missed anyone competing. If you’ve been omitted from this list, email sports@ok.bc.ca.