B.C. Winter Games

Hannah Vogrinetz of Kelowna competes in karate at the B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John on Friday. Do you have photos of a local athlete in action? Email: sports@ok.bc.ca.

More than 1,000 of the province’s best young athletes are in Fort St. John for the opening of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games this weekend.

More than 1,000 athletes between the ages of nine and 17 are competing in 15 sports, ranging from alpine skiing and curling to karate and rhythmic gymnastics.

The athletes are supported by over 2,000 volunteers, 300 coaches and 190 officials.

The Games are expected to make a $1.6-million economic impact on the area.

The BC Winter and BC Summer Games were established in 1978 to bring the province together in the spirit of sport and friendship.

In early results, three Kelowna athletes earned medals. Nathan Achtem won silver in Nordic skiing, Sofie Steinruck won bronze in Nordic skiing and Calla Haaheim won bronze in the 400-metre short-track speedskating race.

The Thompson-Okanagan team includes 99 athletes from the North, Central and South Okanagan.

Learn more at www.bcgames.org.

Medal Standings

Zone G S B T

Fraser River 3 4 1 8

Vancouver-Coastal 5 2 1 8

Thompson-Okanagan 1 2 5 8

Kootenays 3 1 1 5

Cariboo-North East 1 1 2 4

Van. Isle-Central Coast 0 0 2 2

North West 0 1 0 1

Fraser Valley 0 0 0 0

Coldstream

Ariano Luca Biathlon

Beaton Dane Curling-Boys

Brett Liviah Rhythmic Gymnastics

Gauthier Kaylee Rhythmic Gymnastics

Hardy Pippa Rhythmic Gymnastics

Bilodeau Sophia Ringette

Hill Caryss Ringette

Johnson Amelia Ringette

Skinner Aimee Ringette

Carr Tylee Skiing-Alpine

McDicken Samuel Speed Skating

McGinty Charlie Speed Skating

Enderby

Hawrys Ava Ringette

Parker Taylor Skiing-Cross Country

Vukadinovic Hilary Skiing-Cross Country

Bastiaansen Nathan Speed Skating

Kelowna

Johannson-Miller Rhodri Badminton

Tan Bo Wen Badminton

Yu Ryan Badminton

Johns Desmond Curling-Boys

Wielgosz Zach Curling-Boys

Rempel Hannah Curling-Girls

Rempel Megan Curling-Girls

Schmeeckle Vivian Curling-Girls

Anonby Addison Diving

Vigar Samantha Diving

Adlem Calissa Figure Skating

Jugnauth Gabrielle Figure Skating

Rose Ariana Figure Skating

Sanderson Ava Figure Skating

Schultz Aurora Figure Skating

Clark Morgan Gymnastics

Coetzee Izabelle Gymnastics

Martin Alexa Gymnastics

Penner Shiphra Gymnastics

Dreyer Tuja Judo

Berry Indigo Karate

Bertrand Sophie Karate

Penner Carson Karate

Spencer Davis Karate

Stubbs Brielle Karate

Vogrinetz Hannah Karate

Wynne Storm Karate

Wynne Jade Karate

Zerr Caleb Karate

Knight Lindsay Ringette

Knight Taylor Ringette

Westman Danica Ringette

Borg Asia Skiing-Alpine

Oberlander Kael Skiing-Alpine

Rentke Markus Skiing-Alpine

Sebulsky Lukas Skiing-Alpine

Willoughby Liv Skiing-Alpine

Achtem Nathan Skiing-Cross Country

Galvagno Alessia Skiing-Cross Country

Miller Jacob Skiing-Cross Country

Redman Finn Skiing-Cross Country

Steinruck Sofie Skiing-Cross Country

Haaheim Calla Speed Skating

Ockelton Findlay Speed Skating

Lake Country

Sexton Olivia Rhythmic Gymnastics

Duff Haylie Ringette

Oliver

Stelkia-James Brianna Archery

Trakalo Nickolas Archery

Allen Miranda Curling-Girls

Peachland

Dyck Tessa Ringette

Dyck Molly Ringette

Elliott Janessa Ringette

Penticton

Gosse Audrey Curling-Girls

Lane Rachel Curling-Girls

Trip Jessica Curling-Girls

Berkeley Xander Karate

Browne Ciara Karate

Wyse Eva Skiing-Alpine

Summerland

Delury Robinson Catherine Biathlon

Hanry Camille Biathlon

Manning Erin Curling-Girls

Vernon

Williams Darian Archery

Pighin Isabella Biathlon

Applegate Connor Curling-Boys

Comley Kiyoshi Judo

Gruber Ava Judo

Phillips Abby Judo

Girard Leila Rhythmic Gymnastics

Massa Anya Rhythmic Gymnastics

Yanny Deborah Rhythmic Gymnastics

Jackson Makenna Ringette

Quiring Hillary Ringette

Steele Camryn Skiing-Alpine

West Kelowna

McNern Timur Biathlon

Cochrane Lauren Curling-Girls

Hedstrom Nyah Diving

Henderson Marshall Gymnastics

Henry Peyton Gymnastics

Aubichon Abigail Karate

Audette Kiah Karate

Glendinning Jaida Ringette

Taylor Chloe Ringette

Edwards Evan Skiing-Cross Country

Siever Justin Skiing-Cross Country

The Daily Courier and Penticton Herald do their best to ensure they haven’t missed anyone competing. If you’ve been omitted from this list, email sports@ok.bc.ca.