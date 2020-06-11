Bob Dickeson, Carol Mulligan lead the way
For Tuesday’s play, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted scores using “Stableford” points.
Due to the inclement weather, the game was limited to nine holes.
The winners were Carol Mulligan, 18 Stableford points and Pam Webster, Helen Pybus, Lynne Karaim and Lanette Graham all tied with 17 Stableford points
Meanwhile, in action of the senior men’s league, top scores in the first flight went to: Jeff Goodis, 71, Bob Fortune, 72, Peter Schnurr, 73 and Greg Flook, 74.
In the second flight, Alf Vaagen was tops with 69 followed by Ed Helgason, 73, Jeff Clarke, 74 and Ken Bridgeman 75 (cb).
In the third flight, Sandy McDowell was tops with 72. Terry McKay, Don Michiel and Jerry Sauve were next with 76 each. Bob Dickeson was tops in the fourth flight with a low net of 65, leading the field for the day. Rick Drewnisz was next at 68, Al Thomas 70 and Gulbag Hans, 73.