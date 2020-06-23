Joe Beggs led all players in the Summerland Seniors Golf League this week with a par net score of 65. He was also tops in the third flight.
The following were the top four golfers in each flight.
First flight: Warren Julien, 72, first; Garth Humphreys, 72, Bryce Parker, 72, Peter Schnurr, 74.
Second flight: Eric Johnson, 73, Alf Vaagen, 75, Dennis Wright, 76, Andy Webster, 76.
Third flight: Beggs, 65, Nick Cole, 72, Dave Evans, 72, Terry McKay, 76.
Fourth flight: Doug Marchesi, 73, Gulbag Hans, 76, Dave Cain, 77, Jerry McKenna, 77.
Meanwhile, in the Summerland Ladies League, a pin round was held.
In the first flight, Carol Mulligan and Helen Pybus tied for low gross with 93. Linda Brusse was second with 99.
In low net. Vijai Vaagen and Doreen Butterworth tied with 75 and Pat Gartrell was second with 76.
In the second flight, Barb Oleschuk won the low gross with 111 and Diana Leitch was second with 114.
In low net, Pat Stohl and Norma Chamber tied with 80 and Maribel Rothfield was second with 82.