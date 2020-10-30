Jan Jackson had the third 29-cribbage hand of her lifetime while playing this week with her husband Joe Jackson.
Mathematically, the odds of a perfect hand are 216,580-to-one.
Jan Jackson also had perfect hands in 1960, at the age of 14 and another in 2015.
This time she was playing with her husband in friendly competition versus her brothers-in-law, John and Tom Jackson.
They won the game, but just about everything else was a blur.
Jan Jackson has been playing cribbage her entire life, usually seven days per week. (“What else can you do during COVID?,” she asks.) She met her future husband at a cribbage league.
In addition to regular games at home, she previously participated in leagues at both the Penticton Elks Lodge and the Royal Canadian Legion.