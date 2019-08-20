OSOYOOS — Judith Kyrinis came more than 3,800 km to participate in the 2019 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur & Senior Championship.
But that was nothing compared to the distance she had to travel to actually win the thing.
Tied with American Amy Ellertson after 53 holes of play, Kyrinis needed a birdie on the 402-yard par-five 18th to win.
Two shots found her on the apron with about all of the green’s real estate between her and the cup.
“I’m not a pacer; I’m a feeler,” she said, recalling just how long that chip shot was. “But, it was a long way off.”
As Judith describes it, “she got it up there to make the birdie to win.”
What she doesn’t say is her ball had a good look at the hole before it gently rolled to a stop about two feet past.
“Under that type of pressure — yeah: shot of the tournament for me. We chose the right club today, so it was a good up and down.”
After playing partners Sue Wooster and Nonie Marler dropped their putts, Kyrinis calmly sunk her two-footer to claim the title.
Kyrinis, who won the title in 2016, birdied three of the first six holes she played this afternoon, including the par-five first hole that brought her in to a tie with two-time defending champion Sue Wooster and Vancouver’s Nonie Marler.
After birdie at the 11th that gave her a two-stroke lead, Kyrinis made it interesting when she bogeyed both the 15th and 17th.
But the steady Ellerston — who came all the way from Alexandria, Va., to compete — also bogeyed the 17th before scoring birdie on the 18th.
Ellerston said she expected Kyrinis to birdie the 18th and added she no sense of preparing for a playoff.
“I was just happy to be here; I had a great time,” said Ellerston. “Judy’s a great gal; I’ll get her next year.”
Two-time defending champion Sue Wooster, tied with Vancouver’s Nonie Marler after 36 holes of play, ran into trouble on the course’s front-side, bogeying both par threes. She added bogeys on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 17th to fall out of contention.
“I had a contrast today from yesterday with my putter,” said Wooster. “I just couldn’t get anything to drop.”
Marler also had trouble early, bogeying the third, fourth and sixth holes before finally finding a birdie on the 11th.
Ellertson, meanwhile, moved into second place with birdies on five and seven after dropping a stroke on the par-three third.
Kirinis, a nurse at Toronto General Hospital, captured the Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master and Senior championships.
The Super Senior title was won by Procter, BC’s Jackie Little.
Mid-Amateur Standings
1 Canada Judith Kyrinis Thornhill, ON -2 F -1 72 73 72 217
2 United States Amy Ellertson Free Union, VA -1 F -1 72 74 72 218
T3 Canada Christina Proteau Port Alberni, BC +1 F E 72 75 73 220
T3 Canada Nonie Marler Vancouver, BC +1 F +3 71 73 76 220
Mid Master Results
1 Canada Judith Kyrinis Thornhill, ON -2 F -1 72 73 72 217
2 United States Amy Ellertson Free Union, VA -1 F -1 72 74 72 218
3 Australia Sue Wooster Australia +2 F +4 75 69 77 221
4 Canada Mary Ann Hayward St. Thomas, ON +6 F +2 75 75 75 225
5 Canada Tina Papatolis Issaquah, WA +8 F +1 76 77 74 227
Senior Results
1 Canada Judith Kyrinis Thornhill, ON -2 F -1 72 73 72 217
2 United States Amy Ellertson Free Union, VA -1 F -1 72 74 72 218
3 Australia Sue Wooster Australia +2 F +4 75 69 77 221
4 Canada Mary Ann Hayward St. Thomas, ON +6 F +2 75 75 75 225
5 Canada Marie-Thérèse Torti Candiac, QC +10 F +4 74 78 77 229
Super Senior Results
1 Canada Jackie Little Procter, BC +11 F +8 75 74 81 230
T2 Canada Ivy Steinberg Stouffville, ON +16 F +3 75 84 76 235
T2 United States Ruth Maxwell Reno, NV +16 F +6 79 77 79 235
4 United States Patty Moore Pinehurst, NC +20 F +6 81 79 79 239
T5 Canada Penny Baziuk North Saanich, BC +21 F +6 79 82 79 240
T5 Canada Joey Bush St. Thomas, ON +21 F * +2 84 81 75 240
—Osoyoos Today
