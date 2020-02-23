Jay O’Brien’s overtime goal lifted Penticton Vees to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Wenatchee Wild in BCHL junior hockey action, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Lukas Sillinger scored twice for the Vees (44-12-1-1), which trailed 3-0 entering the third period. Jackson Niedermayer added a single goal. Danny Weight had three assists and Conner Hutchinson two.
Ethan Wolthers, Matt Dorsey and Drake Usher replied for Wenatchee (30-23-4-1), which fell to Penticton for a second straight night.
Wenatchee scored all three of its goals in the first period. The second period was scoreless. Sillinger sent the game into overtime with the tying marker at 19:11 of the third. O’Brien’s winner came at 2:37 of overtime.
Carl Stankowski was the winning goalie making 27 saves. The Vees peppered 47 shots at Wenatchee with Noah Altman making 43 saves.
O’Brien, Sillinger and Altman were the three stars of the game.
Saturday’s game marked the regular season finale. The Vees open the playoffs at home this Thursday and Friday at the SOEC versus the West Kelowna Warriors.
Playoff dates for the Vees will be announced early this week.