Skips will have one fewer sweeper to rely on when the curling season opens next month in Summerland.
To comply with public health orders, the Summerland Curling Club has modified the rules of the game, including allowing just a single sweeper for the team throwing rocks and not allowing the opposing skip to sweep opponents’ rocks. Circles will be marked on the ice where players will stand if not involved in the shot.
The club is also doing away with rentals, closing change rooms, banning spectators, and only allowing teams of four at tables in the lounge. Interclub bonspiels have been cancelled too.
Those changes and others will help the club comply with Curl BC guidelines during the season, which is set to run mid-October to mid-March.
Online registrations are encouraged or you may register in person on Sept. 24, 6-9 p.m. For further information visit www.summerlandcurling.org.