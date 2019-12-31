It’s the Christmas-New Year’s holidays so you have to choose your outdoor recreation activities carefully if you want to avoid the crowds.
For example, don’t go for your first ice skate of the season at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna on Christmas Eve thinking everyone is at the mall. The outdoor rink was filled with mothers skating with sons and daughters while fathers were at the mall. And fathers were skating with sons and daughters while their mothers were where... at the mall.
On the other hand, it was so crowded that the Sheriff – tentative in his hockey skates for the first time in more than 10 years – disappeared in a mishmash of blurred legs and crashing youngsters. OK, many parents were hanging onto the skating aids used by their children, as much for their benefit as their offspring.
Constant Companion Carmen zoomed around in too-tight figure skates as if she had been skating for the past 10 years. Just like her brother, Gerwin, who also helped wife Marta from the Honduras learn to skate on frozen ice.
No one was walking the trails in Glen Canyon Regional Park so it was a pleasant mid-winter break from adrenalin-fueled holiday shopping.
The soothing sounds of Powers Creek off Aberdeen Road in West Kelowna were balm for the soul, and saving 100 per cent off the best prices at the mall. Heading upstream, you can hike Creekside Trail two kilometres to Last Mountain Park or 4.4 kilometres to Blue Jay Drive according to the posted sign but we simply relaxed in this secret outdoor environment likely known only by neighbours.
***
If you still prefer holiday celebrations, there is no shortage at the Okanagan’s downhill resorts in addition to lots of fresh powder during the past seven days and more in the forecast for this weekend.
Big White Ski Resort with 45 centimetres of snow during the past seven days (as of Thursday) had 83 runs open and 15 lifts in operation.
The Happy Valley Day Lodge has been turned into Canada House for the World Junior Hockey Championships organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation. If you’re out on the slopes during the game, you can catch the replays at 4:30 p.m. The Moose Lounge has a brunch special during Canada games from 9 to 11 a.m.
If you need a hearty meal, the Kettle Valley Steakhouse on the top floor of the Happy Valley Day Lodge offers top-class hospitality and some of the finest dining on the mountain, including the ever-popular tomahawk steak. You must book your table in advance.
If you think you can ski all the blue runs at Big White in two days, take part in the Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues this weekend. Pick up your boarding pass from the Concierge Desk, find letters on the blue runs throughout the mountain and figure out the secret phrases on the pass.
Free Cruz the Blues T-shirts are available from 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Happy Valley Day Lodge. The prize ceremony is at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Everyone has a chance to win prizes such as Spy Goggles, frisbees, portable speakers, Bluetooth ear buds, drink bottles and Big White toques. Happy Valley Day Lodge also offers Cruz the Blues food and drink specials.
New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off at 4 p.m. with live music and free popcorn in the Happy Valley Day Lodge. Parents can enjoy an evening with friends while kids enjoy the Adventure Park and Canada’s highest-elevation ice rink.
Cosmic Skating will feature lasers and a funky DJ for a disco skating party 6:30-9 p.m. Skating is free with skate rentals on the lower level of Happy Valley. There is not one, but two fireworks displays at 8:15 p.m. in Happy Valley and at midnight in the Village Centre.
***
Silver Star Mountain Resort has all 10 lifts open with access to 127 downhill runs, 41 groomed. There are 28 groomed Nordic trails open, 15 snowshoe trails and nine for fatbike.
Silver Fox Fun-Tivities today in the Village offers marshmallow roasting and live music, The BagDaddies, at The Red Antler and also at The Den. On Sunday, the Silver Fox Fun-Tivities have tubing and marshmallow roasting at Tube Town, plus live music at The Den and The BullDog.
On Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, torchlight participants will meet at Snow Sports for a mandatory safety talk at 7 p.m, get on the gondola at 7:15 p.m. and start the Torchlight Parade at 7:40 p.m. There will be a fireworks display at the conclusion of the parade.
***
At Apex Mountain Resort, the Stock’s Chair is now open for a total of 43 runs. On Tuesday, there are two fireworks displays at 6 p.m. and midnight at the bottom of the Okanagan Terrain Park. The Gunbarrel Saloon will have a New Year’s Eve party with live music but tickets are required.
***
All trails are now open for the season at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in the North Okanagan with 10 kilometres of green trails, nine of blue and 30 of black. The lodge hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club had -10C and overcast skies with foggy patches on Thursday but good conditions for classic and skate. Roads and car parks were good. Skiers should watch for early-season hazards and thin snow, especially K-9, Ol’33 and The Knoll trails.
At Telemark Nordic Centre in West Kelowna, “we got about 35 centimetres of snow in that big storm last week and now have near-mid-winter conditions with all snowshoe and ski trails open and in good condition,” said manager Mike Edwards.
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre in the South Okanagan is in full operation. “Winter’s Creek Road is being groomed from Eagle’s Nest to Motherlode and is reportedly a whopper. Note that we will be sharing this trail with the snowmobilers; the signs should be up very soon.We also have three new trails off of Panorama: a 0.5-kilometre out-and-back, a 0.3 kilometre out-and-back and a small 1.5-kilometre loop near the top of the lookout,” says the website.
“The snowshoe trails are in good shape! The new snow has helped smooth out a lot of trail features.”
***
Friends of the South Slopes Society will have its annual general meeting on Feb. 13 at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park, 2363 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna. There will be refreshments, socializing and a membership table before the AGM at 7:30 p.m.
The guest speaker will be a BC Parks’ representative. The 2020 AGM is scheduled in February, not January, because of renovations at the EECO. Memberships for 2020 are $20. You can sign up at: foss-kelowna.org and click on the ‘membership’ tab.
FOSS trails co-ordinator Herb Blamire says the good news is that there have not been any issues reported in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park since his last trails report in October.
“FOSS Adopt-a-Trail volunteer Andrew Stevenson, who spends a huge amount of time doing trail maintenance in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, has again been very busy brushing. He is reporting several major trail issues that will need mechanical equipment to mitigate come spring. This work, as with all of our efforts, will be very dependent on our engagement with the new BC Parks’ administrators and, of course, how Mother Nature treats us next spring,” he said.
A new waterline has been laid along the flume in the Luxmoore Trails area, completing the connection between Luxmoore Road and Ball Court and over to the Hayes Road pump station. It is FOSS’s understanding that the access road will be rehabilitated leaving a trail that the public can use.
***
Friends of the South Slopes Society has proposed to B.C. Parks the establishment of a permanent, aesthetically-appropriate helipad in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.
“The FOSS board recognizes that with increased use in the park, there will be a rise in call-outs to emergency services. When called out by 911/police/fire, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is responsible for attending to injured individuals and extracting them from the area,” FOSS members were told in the recent newsletter.
“About a kilometre below the KVR, near the junction of Blancher’s Silver Trail and Vapour Trail, is a large clearing that was established during the 2003 Okanagan Mountain wildfire. It is estimated to be about 150 metres in diameter and is gently sloped uphill with some of it level.”
FOSS board member Milt Stevenson has collaborated with COSAR members Karen Gretzinger and Doug Hufsmith who felt a helipad would be a useful addition to the COSAR toolbox of extraction methods from the park.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
***
A master plan for the Okanagan Rail Trail is being developed to ensure a balanced approach for developing recreational opportunities and protecting the environment.
To plan effectively, the Okanagan Rail Trail committee needs a good understanding of how the trail is used, and what users value and desire for the future, said chair Matt Vader.
The committee is asking those interested to fill out a short on-line survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9X8F2CJ before Jan. 15 “so we can learn from your experience about where you access the Okanagan Rail Trail, how you use it and what you feel is important to enhance your experience,” he said.
The master plan will help enhance the Okanagan Rail Trail user experience by improving facilities along the corridor while protecting the natural environment. The Okanagan Rail Trail is a regional asset with different attributes, features and use patterns along the route. The master plan will also recognize the cultural and historical values of the region, including the heritage sites and traditional uses by the Syilx Okanagan Peoples. Thoughtful feedback and input from current trail users will be valuable to the process.
Of note, additional work will be done over the winter to repair and protect North Okanagan trail sections from wave erosion. This will require trail closures like the fall closure. For more information, go to: okanaganrailtrail.ca.
***
Tickets are now available for the annual Shuswap Trail Party and Fundraiser.
About 15 years ago, regional leaders launched the what-if idea of Shuswap communities working together to support each other in the creation of trails and pathways. To help fund the effort, they created what has become a sell-out celebration of trails in the middle of winter.
“Regional partners came together around the idea that together we were stronger, and both the Shuswap Trail Alliance and the annual Shuswap Trails Party were born,” says alliance board chair Rob Marshall, noting tickets sell out by word-of-mouth weeks before the event.
“Those trail party tickets lay down the foundation for us to support regional partners and projects throughout the year. Every dollar raised is then leveraged through grants and partnerships to support trail projects throughout the Shuswap.”
Thanks to funding in 2019, seven new trails were developed at Chase, White Lake, Salmon Arm, South Canoe and Larch Hills. Funds also supported new partnerships, local government partners, more volunteers, more trail signs, improvements to existing trails, planning for the future and further restoration efforts, he said.
Plus both the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail, and the Secwepemc Landmarks and Trailhead Sign projects were launched, thanks to funding support through the province, Secwepemc and regional government partners.
It involves the leadership of many committed people throughout the Shuswap, acknowledges Marshall, pointing to the collaboration between Secwepemc, provincial and local government leadership, stewardship organizations, industry, community sectors and trail user groups. The Shuswap Trail Alliance also gratefully acknowledges the support of the Province of British Columbia.”
This year’s Shuswap Trail Party and Fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre on Feb. 7 will feature the Shawn Lightfoot Band with DJ Partico’s Patrick Ryley, locally-made appies fresh from the DeMille’s Farm kitchen, the Barley Station’s Trail Head IPA, bartending by the Firehall #3 team, a fully-stocked silent auction table featuring more uniquely-Shuswap experiences, wine pull and 50/50 draw, plus more best-of-the-year photos from Shuswap trails.
Tickets ($45, cash or cheque only) are available exclusively at Skookum Cycle & Ski in Salmon Arm. Reserve tables are also available for a $100 donation, plus a group of 10 tickets purchased.
To make a cash or auction donation, contact Sylvia at auction@shuswaptrails.com or phone 250-832-3435. For information on the Shuswap Trail Alliance, regional partners, projects and how to contribute, go to: shuswaptrails.com.
***
Sponsors are needed for the 2020 Canadian National Cross-Country Skiing Championships to be held at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre east of Vernon from March 25 to April 2, 2020.
Businesses can become a gold, silver or bronze sponsor, or join the Friends of the Nationals or the Supporters of the Nationals, says the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. For more information about sponsorships, email sponsorships@skinationals2020.ca or call Rick at 250-540-8278 or Jeff at 250-351-5524.
During the event, 650 elite athletes from across Canada will compete in Nordic racing. There will also be 300 to 500 coaches, technical support personnel, parents, friends and spectators. The total budget for the event exceeds $300,000, and the economic impact of the 2020 Ski Nationals is estimated at $2.3 million for Greater Vernon.
The presenting sponsor is Stussi Sport and the volunteer crew sponsor is Kal Tire. For more information about the Ski Nationals, go to: https://www.skinationals2020.ca/
“We haven’t hosted the Canadian championships for more than 20 years,” said High Hamilton with the organizing committee.
***
The Regional District of North Okanagan has an opportunity for local, not-for-profit organizations to receive funding through the new Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Project Grant which was recently approved by the board of directors.
Up to $50,000 annually will be awarded to eligible organizations with the intention to provide funding for ecological trail additions or projects that feature publicly-accessible trail improvements for the benefit of Greater Vernon residents and trail users.
We are looking for applications that demonstrate environmental impact, innovation and collaboration across sectors and interests, such as the collaboration of art or culture pieces, stated Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.
We look forward to reviewing and evaluating the projects that come forward and to give the community the opportunity to be a part of improving sub-regional trails in the area.
To apply, organizations must be a registered not-for-profit society operating within the Greater Vernon area with an independent, active governing body. Other important criteria include proven financial stability, public service and relationships within the community. For a full list of eligibility criteria and the grant application form, go to: rdno.ca/trailgrant.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2020 and will be awarded in the spring for work to be completed in the summer months. For further information, call 250-550-3700 or email: communityservices@rdno.ca.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.