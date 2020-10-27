High rollers in the Rolling Stones Fun Centre’s Monday night mixed five-pin bowling league this week went to: Mike Elder, 339 (single), 1,101 (series), 253 (high average); Rose Stasuik, 273; Chelsea Ealey, 937, 243. Team Elder had the high single with 870 and Team Ealey the high four with 3,043.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Residents of 1 unit unaccounted for in apartment fire
- First thoughts from Chief Gabriel
- ELECTION: Ashton holds Penticton for Liberals; NDP upset in Boundary-Similkameen
- NDP prevents Liberal sweep, winning in Boundary Similkameen
- Prosecution service responds to police chief's complaint
- City gears up for incoming snow, cold
- Osoyoos shooting suspect may have foreshadowed own arrest on Facebook
- Horgan wants good ideas? Ashton has one
- Record snowfall blankets Penticton
- PIB sounds off on bighorn sheep hunt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 27
-
Dec 4
Latest News
- Mike Elder rolls top single
- 4 dead, 15 rescued in English Channel migrant boat sinking
- Van Halen's California hometown plans memorial to guitarist
- T-Mobile offers up yet another TV streaming service
- Stop the music! Chorus of artists tell Trump to tune it down
- Workers at two more Indigo bookstores vote to unionize, bringing total to three