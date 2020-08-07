The team of Dwain Sandrelli, Bob Tamblyn, Fred Stewart and Don Walker scored 91 points in a "waltz-time" format, which counts one net score on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third, to win this week's play in Summerland Senior Men's Golf.
Finishing second by countback with 88 points was the team of Peter Schnurr, Ken Bridgeman, Rick Drewnisz and Glen Brennan.
Third place went to Bob Fortune,Andy Webster, Terry McKay and Al Thomas and fourth to Jim Haddrell, Bill Webster, Jeff Clarke and Len Good.