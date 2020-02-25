The Sheriff is always asked for tips when he mentions cross-country skiing (as if he knows what he’s talking about and always demonstrates those skills himself). So he volunteers from time to time to teach newbies the basics of classic technique. And he always gets ski pros to critique the written description of that introduction.
Several years ago (OK, maybe it was more like two decades), the Sheriff participated in an introductory classic ski lesson at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club. Unlike the other newbies who brought only their caffeine-enhanced brains, he brought a notebook and a camera. While everyone else watched and listened, the Sheriff wrote notes and took photos of instructor Cam Forbes as he demonstrated proper classic technique (as opposed to skating). Brenda, long-time hiking and skiing buddy, whispered: “Put this in your Making Tracks column because I’m never going to remember everything he said.”
The Sheriff remembers reading somewhere that people generally retain less than half of what they are told during verbal instruction. And a week after that, only a few points. Unless they take notes. Unless they constantly meet people who know the proper technique and want free pointers instead of making the commitment to take a lesson.
From that ski lesson, a pile of others and tips picked up during the past 30-plus years of skiing, here’s the Sheriff’s brief (or not) introduction to cross-country skiing, mainly classic technique.
To begin, there are three types of skis: waxless, wax(able) and skate. The differences are obvious but it needs to be pointed out that contrary to their name, waxless skis aren’t truly waxless. They are different from the other two in that they have a rough ‘fish scale’ on the skiing surface directly under your ski boot. The fish scales, usually small sharp discs, point toward the tail of the ski so they catch in the snow when you put weight on that ski and the other foot slides forward.
Do not put wax on the fish scale or it ruins the grip on the snow. In fact, check the fish scale regularly and clean out any wax which collected there from your skis or was left on the trail by other skiers. If snow starts to stick to the fish scale, you can rub or spray on silicon which comes in a can with a foam applicator or spray nozzle to prevent ice-up. New waxless skis have a hairy “skins” grip surface with the hairs pointing toward the tail.
The other parts of waxless skis, the tips and tails next to the snow, should have glide wax which matches the temperature of the snow that day. By the way, wax doesn’t last all season, Constant Companion Carmen. Just one or two days out and then you should re-wax your skis (and mine).
Waxable skis should have the same kind of glide wax on the tips and tails to match that day’s snow temperature. But under your ski boot, the so-called kick zone, there is special wax that grips the snow just like the fish scale or skins. This grip wax also has to match the snow temperature.
Skate skis, on the other hand, have glide wax from tip to tail because they are moving across the snow similar to ice skates.
Ski boots should, above all, be comfortable but firm and warm enough that your feet don’t freeze. A number of retailers sell chemical toe warmers. The best ones have a sticky surface so you can attach them to the bottom of your socks. The Sheriff has found that you should take them out of the plastic wrapper ahead of time, shake them and allow them to warm up before treading on them which keeps the chemicals from continuing to warm up. Ditto for the chemical handwarmers you put in your gloves.
As a general rule, ski poles for classic technique should fit between your shoulder and the arm pit when held straight up and down. Skate poles should be longer, about the level of your lips. However, as you improve, length becomes a personal choice.
The Sheriff prefers the action method to determine the proper length. You start by gauging how high you are comfortable raising your arms in front of you before planting each pole. In skate skiing, your hands are over your head. Skate skiing is a completely different technique than classic so the Sheriff will save that lesson for later.
The correct poling technique for classic is to keep the poles at a 45-degree angle pointing back so you are always pushing forward when the tips dig into the snow. You won’t get much push forward if your poles are straight down or at a 90-degree angle alongside your body. As you pole down the trail, have someone watch where each pole tip hits the snow. The tip of the proper-length pole should hit between the heel and 25 centimetres back of the opposite foot.
The straps of the poles should also be adjusted. Slip your hand into each strap from the bottom so that when you grip the pole, the strap lays flat inside your palm. The idea is that you don’t try to strangle the pole grip with your hand but you should keep the fingers loose and place more hand pressure against the strap as you push. However, the straps should be tight enough that when your hands are behind you, the knob or top of the pole should be stuck between your forefinger and your thumb to maintain control of the pole.
The introductory movement down a track-set trail is called a diagonal stride. It’s somewhat like walking down the trail swinging your arms. However, instead of taking a step, you slide each foot forward. A You Tube video watched recently compares the leg action to kicking a soccer ball. To become more familiar with proper foot and arm movement, hold your poles in the middle, swing your arms with the poles parallel to the snow and slid your feet forward on a flat section of trail. Try to maximize the glide by stopping your arms or hesitating at the top of their swing. You’ll notice the momentum of your arms and stopping the swing transfers energy to your skis sending them forward.
The secret to good classic technique is proper weight transfer from leg to leg.To get yourself thinking about committing all of your weight to one ski, glide while poling, gradually putting more and more weight on one leg. After 20 or 30 metres, you should become accustomed to that leg supporting all your weight. There should be no weight on the back foot until it passes the front foot. Then practice with the other foot.
A level area or slight downhill will make it easier to stay moving while gradually shifting your weight totally from one side to the other.
After this training exercise, it feels much more natural to transfer your weight from side to side. It’s also much easier to get out of the track at the top of a downslope when you can put all your weight on your right leg, lift up your left leg and step out of the left track, then out of the right track. Step out before you gain too much speed.
Remember nose, knees and toes. They should line up as each leg accepts the entire weight of the body. To start, the head should stay in a neutral position. After you’ve skied for a while, the head bobs side-to-side so your nose is over the right knee, then the left knee without you thinking about weight shift.
Stopping: the most important safety manoeuvre you can learn. Especially if someone is in your way. Although it looks silly at times, the proper position for stopping or slowing down is the snowplow, the same one used in downhill skiing. Kids know it as the pizza pie.
Start standing up as if you were standing at the kitchen sink. Flex your ankles so that your knees drop by five centimetres (two inches). Keep your hips forward so you are not in a crouching position (alias the outhouse position). Your weight should be equal on both skis.
Your skis should move into a V shape, tips close together, tails apart, with your knees tilted toward each other. As your knees tilt inward (pigeon-toed), you’ll notice your skis turn onto their inside edges giving you more stopping or snowplow power.
Skiers should descend a hill one at a time which means you can hold your poles straight out to the sides with your hands in front of you like you were driving. The length of the poles to each side is similar to the long pole used by tightrope walkers to give them stability.
Constant Companion Carmen doesn’t like the poles out like that in case she wants to pass — on a hill — going faster than the Ski Sheriff. Bad girl. No passing.
Here are some other tips:
— When the track turns to the right, tilt your ankles slightly to the right so your skis bank around the turn as you stay in the track. Same with a left curve.
— When coming downhill in the middle of a trail which curves to the right, you can also take small steps to correct your ski direction as you round the corner. At slow (controlled) speed first, of course.
So see you on the trails. Just watch out for CCC trying to pass on the hills.
Final tip: Print this Cross-Country Skiing for Dummies 101. Read at home, read aloud in the carpool car on the way to the ski hill, re-read when you get home and re-read at the beginning of the next season. That way, most will stick in your brain.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net