In the end, street hockey won out over museum exhibits.
“It was cool inside, but I like the playing hockey part better,” said Colton Krebs, 8.
Colton, along with his brother Lucas, 5, and their dad, Daryl, took in the Hockey exhibition at Kelowna’s Okanagan Heritage Museum on Friday.
The travelling show of the Canadian Museum of History has been at the local museum since Dec. 7, but on Friday there were special add-ons because it was a school district-wide professional development day for teachers, and kids were out of classes and able to take in Hockey on a weekday.
That meant that in addition to the displays indoors, the museum’s parking lot was set up for street hockey, target practice and skills drills.
After designing a hockey jersey inside and checking out the array of memorabilia and information, Colton and his brother joined the shinny game outside.
“I guess we’re not your typical hockey family,” said dad Daryl.
“The boys love hockey and love to play street hockey and knee hockey in the basement, but they don’t play organized hockey. They’re too busy otherwise with basketball, karate and soccer. We also go to a lot of Rockets and Chiefs games to get out and watch hockey.”
Friday’s festivities were also a reminder that Hockey is a temporary exhibit and will be at the Kelowna museum only through Feb. 29.
“It has been great to see so many folks visit Hockey so far, but we’re hoping to see a few more faces before the buzzer sounds at the end of the month,” said museum curatorial manager Amanda Snyder.
“Hockey is such an important part of the Canadian identity, and this exhibition explores our national sport in great detail. Even hockey fanatics will learn something at this exhibit.”
Because the travelling exhibition was developed by the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa, it is national in scope.
As such, there’s a display of early hockey skates and equipment; panels paying homage to iconic players such as Maurice (Rocket) Richard, Mario Lemieux, Paul Henderson, Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Hayley Wickenheiser; and information about sports broadcasting, Olympic teams, the historic Summit Series with Russia in 1972, Stompin’ Tom Connors’ The Hockey Song (Good Ol’ Hockey Game), the 1986 Ontario Human Rights Tribunal decision allowing girls to play on boys’ teams, former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy’s campaign against sexual abuse in the sport, and how LGBTQ youth have embraced hockey.
There’s also plenty of content to localize the exhibits, with displays and information about former Kelowna teams the Buckaroos and Packers, which went to Moscow for a tournament in 1958; the 1912 City League-winning Kelowna Shamrocks; the Kelowna Rockets’ Memorial Cup win in 2004; the 1953 provincial midget champions; 1966 pee wee all-stars; and a mini-history of hockey in the city from 1800s pond hockey to Western Hockey League games at 6,000-seat Prospera Place.