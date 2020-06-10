Barb Oleschuk had the low net score to claim first place in the Dorothy Franklin Memorial Tournament staged Tuesday at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
The female-only tournament, which was
created to honour Franklin’s contributions to the club, is a fundraiser for the junior golfers’ program.
Winners of the regular Ladies Club competition were:
First flight, low gross: Carol Mulligan (94) and Frances Colussi (101).
First flight, low net: Helen Pybus (78) and Janis Goll (79).
Second flight, low gross: Barb Oleschuk and Diana Leitch (T-104) and Monika Taylor (111).
Second flight, low net: Helen Benallick (80) and Lynne Karaim (86).