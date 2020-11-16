Gord McLaren scored four goals in leading PLK to a 10-5 victory over Theo’s Restaurant in Penticton Men’s Masters Indoor Soccer action, Sunday morning.
Andre Jung and James Fofonoff scored twice for PLK, which scored seven unanswered goals in the first half for a 7-1 lead at the break. Darren Schimpf and Zeco Pescada added single goals. Scoring in a losing effort were Andy Burt with two, Nikos Theodosakis, Jerry Goncalves and Kevin Kolthow.
In other action, TC Auto beat HLW 6-1. Herb Alex scored a hat-trick in the win. Neil MacDonald, Phil Barata and Dave Cruikshank fired singles. Ray Evans scored the lone HLW goal. All scoring for both teams occurred in the first half.