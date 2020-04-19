Wood Lake loop a great combination of two routes
A combination of an abandoned highway and an abandoned railway line is a great example of a local community taking advantage of a unique recreation opportunity.
The Wood Lake Loop — pairing Pelmewash Parkway with the Okanagan Rail Trail — has much to offer and may be the best example of local government foresight in the entire Valley. Its creation was based on two historic events.
In August 2013, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation opened the $78-million Highway 97 realignment project between Winfield and Oyama far above Wood Lake, a new nine-kilometre, four-lane highway to replace the winding, accident-prone highway on the edge of the lake.
Lake Country politicians and others saw an opportunity to create “an amenity-rich, multi-modal corridor and integrated linear park space.” After investing $3 million, the seven-kilometre parkway — officially opened on June 12, 2019 — is indeed rich with a paved off-road biking and pedestrian path, bike fix-it stations, benches, picnic tables, enclosed dog parks, improved lake access and multiple new parking lots. It was also a milestone in First Nation relations.
About that name, Wood Lake — named after 1800s settler/landowner Thomas Wood — was then known as Pelmewash Lake.
In the future, there could be a roundabout at Pelmewash Parkway and Oyama Road, creating more space next to the lake for a park-like area, plus permanent washrooms and docks at the south end.
No. 2 historic moment: in 2015, some residents in Lake Country objected to the $5.2-million purchase of 16 kilometres of an abandoned rail line, enough opposition to defeat it through the alternate approval process (if you don’t like it, let us know).
The Sheriff hiked the trail from Dilworth Drive in Kelowna to the Regional District of North Okanagan boundary (north of Oyama). His conclusion in a newspaper feature: Lake Country was absolutely getting some of the best parts of the 49-kilometre rail line. The purchase was approved by 75 per cent of voters in a public referendum in April 2015.
The Wood Lake Loop is relaxing and easy for most of its route with multiple access points, particularly along Pelmewash and the Oyama Road isthmus. The challenge is the south end where Woodsdale Road is the connection between the old rail line and Pelmewash (via a short section of Highway 97).
The west end of Woodsdale Road at Highway 97 doesn’t have a bike path, only gravel shoulders, and has a sharp turn or blind corner before you reach bike paths on both sides of the road. Use extreme caution.
When researching maps of the Wood Lake Loop, the Sheriff discovered the alltrails.com website and contacted the San Francisco-based organization about using its graphic. Spokeswoman Meaghan Praznik sent a high-resolution map and explained how Alltrails.com offers 100,000-plus trails around the world to 11 million explorers.
“The beauty of nature doesn’t need to be hard to find. Our goal is simple — build the largest collection of hand-curated trail guides so you can explore the outdoors with confidence,” said Praznik.
“Whether at home or on the road, you can find your perfect hike, bike ride or trail run.”
—————
On Thursday, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced the second phase of erosion mitigation and construction work on the Okanagan Rail Trail’s north end has been completed. Work began to repair erosion and protect the trail against future erosion in February.
“We are thrilled to announce that the erosion work was completed and the north end of the trail is now fully accessible,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager of community services.
Past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake led to high water levels that caused serious damage and significantly eroded the trail. The first phase was done last September.
—————
The Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club fulfilled its 2019-20 ambition to remain open through the Easter weekend.
“We only have a few days left to ski or snowshoe before the weather gets too warm,” said club president Ryland Garton, before Easter.
“Some trails are being dropped due to thin or wet spots. Some are from lack of use. Trails not groomed will be icy and should not be used. We don’t want accidents. As McCulloch Road descends into Montreal pothole condition, we will quit grooming to that end after Easter. Grooms after this weekend will not be on a schedule but will be mostly to test equipment and move machines around. They will likely be skate-only (not trackset) unless specified. The website will only be updated on those days.”
—————
You can celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday with a nature trivia challenge on Instagram Live, thanks to parks staff with the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
Individuals or teams (safely self-distancing using video conferencing technology) are invited to take part in the @regionalparks event. Participants can answer nature-themed trivia questions by email with results being tabulated at the end of each of three rounds of questions.
The participant with the most correct answers will win a prize package. Two additional prizes will be awarded by a random draw of all trivia challenge participants. For more information, contact RDCO Visitor Services at eeco@rdco.com or 250-469-6140.
Live streaming park interpretation programs continue for mobile device users at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday on the @regionalparks Instagram channel. Information on upcoming programs and links to past videos are available at rdco.com/parksevents.
This week’s schedule:
— Tuesday: Story Time, All About Butterflies;
— Wednesday: Backyard Habitats; virtually explore the food forest;
— Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.; Celebrate Earth Day with a nature trivia challenge on Instagram Live;
— Thursday: Turtles, Turtles Everywhere! Discover turtles of the Okanagan;
— Friday: The Universe Under a Rock; there’s a whole world down there;
— Saturday (April 25): Porcupines; get up close and personal with these prickly forest friends.
—————
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, now closed, will start selling 2020-21 season passes by the end of April with early-bird rates available until Oct. 31 via the website, sovereignlake.co (register on Zone 4).
—————
Baldy Mountain Resort, now closed, says its website and social media will be updated “when we have our new scheduled opening date for the 2020-21 season. In the meantime, our emails, phone lines and social media are not monitored on a regular basis in the off-season. If you send/leave a message, someone will get back to you when they have an opportunity,” says Christine Cuttle, guest services manager.
—————
BC Parks has closed all provincial parks until further notice due to COVID-19. Closures will be enforced through regular monitoring and patrols, and anyone found in a closed park without a written exemption will be evicted and could face a $115 fine.
That includes cross-country ski areas like Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in Silver Star Provincial Park.
—————
There is a new wrinkle in the ongoing conversion of the Columbia and Western Rail Trail into a series of logging roads.
In 2004, the 164-kilometre Columbia and Western Rail Trail between Castlegar and Midway was gifted to the province by the Trans Canada Trail organization for non-motorized use, yet Recreation Sites and Trails BC (under the Ministry of Forests) allowed motorized use to continue.
On March 6, John Hawkins, RSTBC director, announced he will conduct a Former Rail Corridor Assessment Project.
And on March 12, BC Timber Sales announced it has road construction plans for another section of the Columbia and Western Rail Trail.
Stakeholders, interest groups and the public had until April 13 to give feedback at: Gavin.Fox@gov.bc.ca.
The plan is to construct two forest roads that connect to the Columbia and Western Rail Trail, and to temporarily utilize the old railroad surface for logging trucks, said planning forester Gavin Fox.
A spokesperson for the Trans Canada Trail organization, recently issued the following statement.
“We continue to monitor this situation very closely and our position remains the same: we want the Columbia and Western Rail Trail to retain its recreational trail designation, and for it to provide safe and comfortable experiences for all non-motorized users.”
---
The safety of people who use the trail alongside forestry vehicles is still of significant concern to us.
“While we recognize and respect the importance of the forest industry to people living and working in rural communities in British Columbia, let‚Äôs not forget that tourism remains one of the province‚Äôs biggest sectors. A news release issued by the Province of B.C. in 2018 stated that tourism contributes ‚Äòas much to the province‚Äôs GDP as oil and gas, and more than mining, forestry and agriculture.‚Äô
“In addition, protecting the Columbia and Western Rail Trail from increased industrial use is in line with the Government of British Columbia‚Äôs strategy for cleaner, more active transportation. We remain open and encouraged by any dialogue we can contribute to, and do hope that the public‚Äôs opinion on the matter will be considered.‚Äù
Louise Pedersen, executive director of the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC, did not respond to a request for comment on whether history is repeating itself. However, in a recent email, she noted the public survey website on the formal review of B.C.’s trails strategy finished with 22,000 site visits, 3,000 strategies downloaded and 4,000 survey forms submitted.
The reason for the low percentage of people completing the survey could be its overall length but that survey was the only way to provide feedback. Pedersen commented: “We have recognized that the survey format might seem quite restrictive for some (I have received a number of comments about this.) Most respondents spent more than 30 minutes on the survey. As a province, we clearly care about our trails!”
The PTAB, which includes seven representatives from ORC and its member organizations, will prepare recommendations for the provincial government later this year.