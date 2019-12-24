Full-on winter has arrived in the Okanagan with all downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas now open.
Mike Edwards, general manager at Telemark Nordic Club, wasn’t sure when the West Kelowna area would open when the last Outdoors column was written.
By last weekend, “Wouldn’t you know it. We got a little more snow Thursday night and decided to open on early-season conditions. We are now open but need some more snow,” he said.
This week, telemarknordic.com reported: “Telemark is open for the season. Very good early-season conditions with lots of great skiing to be had. Please use caution as there may be some dirt and hazards on the trails in some places.
“Currently manual grooming with snowmobile. New tracks today on Easy Street and Roller Coaster. Otherwise, skate lane touch ups on all open trails.”
In the South Okanagan, Baldy Mountain Resort was not able to open the mountain east of Oliver last weekend as planned, said marketing manager Andrew Zwicker.
“We had not yet received enough snow to open the mountain safely and so we have held off until (today) which will be our official opening day. That is, of course, weather dependent. We are hoping weather systems this week bring us some more snow,” he said.
“We will most likely be opening the Sugarlump Chair with a few runs for skiing. That call will be made on Friday once we see how much snow materializes this week. There is a good solid base on track-packed runs and a few more centimetres on top of that should get a few runs open for skiing.”
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen weren’t scared off Monday by a reported -17C at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club since the Highway 33 weather station had -11.7C. When we arrived, it was -7C and snow was falling.
No grooming was scheduled so we had fantastic backcountry-like conditions on Riverside and Backcountry trails out to what we now call the Backcountry Cabin (aka Hoby Cabin) on Backcountry Connector.
On Tuesday, we checked out downhill runs (11 lifts, 59 runs) at Big White Ski Resort with eight centimetres of new snow, 46 centimetres during the past seven days and -7C. It too had lots of soft snow and with only two runs, Easy Out and Serwas.
The Powder Chair opened on Wednesday and the Gem Lake on Friday.
Meanwhile, in the North Okanagan, Silver Star Mountain Resort has great downhill conditions on all 122 runs (37 groomed) while the Nordic trails are described as “fantastic” and “unbeleivable” by cross-country skiers.
This week, there were 55 kilometres of groomed XC trails, 15 kilometres of snowshoe trails, nine kilometres of fatbike trails and several multi-use dog-friendly trails (Bridal Path, Tin Tin and after 4 p.m., Meadow and Sidewinder).
Nordic coordinator Murray Farbridge says two more weekend Supercamps are planned for Jan. 11-13 and Jan. 29- Feb. 2 for those who want to upgrade their XC skills.
Neighbouring Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre reported trail maintenance was completed this week on Woodland Bell, Maid of Vernon, Carl Wylie, Black Prince and Prince of Wales.
Trail widening was completed to allow the new snowcat to access more of the green terrain. Open are 10 kilometres of green, nine of blue and 18 of black XC trails. Snowshoe trails are now open but use caution.
In the South Okanagan, Apex Mountain Resort had three of four lifts operating and 21 of 80 runs open on Thursday.
Nearby Nickel Plate Nordic Centre GM Tricia Wilson said: “All trails are open; we even have a few new ones. The most notable is we are grooming a section of Winters Creek Road (three kilometres) to get easier access to the back of our trail system.”
Celebrating the club’s 30th anniversary, Welcome to Nickel Plate Day is on Jan. 5 with free group lessons, free half-day rentals, Fresh Air Experience demos, display by eyewear company Julbo, food vendor, local craft beers and wine, Wild Pies of Penticton Farmer’s Market fame selling its hand pies and an information booth by Spirit North, an organization helping to develop active and healthy lifestyles among indigenous youth.
***
The annual Holiday Potluck Dinner was held at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre last weekend with numerous guests checking out the new snowcat which is out on the trails and grooming.
“The quality of products is truly blowing us away,” said GM Troy Hudson.
BC Parks has also launched a new management planning process for Silver Star Provincial Park, seeking input in the initial planning stage with a brief overview at: env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/planning.
The deadline for comments and input on the initial planning stage is Dec. 31.
***
You can celebrate Winter Magic and enjoy the lighted paths through the orchard at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park off Whitworth Road in West Kelowna today and Sunday.
An expanded light show will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. both days with hot chocolate (bring your own mug to reduce recycling waste) and seasonal songs from entertainers in a warming tent.
Gellatly Nut Farm Society volunteers will provide tours of the farmhouse, and will also have nuts and wooden bowls available for cash sales only. Proceeds support heritage efforts by the society in the park.
This event is free and you don’t have to register.
***
Paul Stewart Phillips of Lake Country died last year at the age of 64 but his life’s work lives on in his Hiking in the Okanagan and Southern Monashees hiking guide.
“In honour of Paul’s angel day ceremony, I — with Paul’s permission — have printed and distributed the third and final edition of his beloved hiking book,” said hiking buddy Jodie Morrison.
“It has many updates and as added interest, dog hikes. It meant so much to Paul. I am so pleased Paul will finally get his best and final copy out to the public. There are so many new and seasoned hikers who will benefit greatly from Paul’s first-hand experience. I promised I would keep it alive for as long as people wish it.”
The guide is available for $24.99 at Bookland in Vernon, Mosaic Books in Kelowna, Books and Things in Penticton, and at local Coles and Chapters.
It contains detailed descriptions of the most popular hikes but also those more obscure. The real treat, though, is Phillips’ dry sense of humour.
“The trail descriptions were done by replaying the hikes in my head; consequently, they are punctuated by my inner voice (which is quite cranky and doesn’t use commas),” he writes in the Preface.
***
The new edition of Okanagan Trips and Trails by Judie Steeves and Murphy Shewchuk is in local bookstores.
This edition has been completely updated and expanded to include new trails — in colour for the first time — with hundreds of photos.
It includes maps and descriptions of backroads and trails from the international border — Manning and Cathedral parks — to the Shuswap with informative background about each along with historical tidbits.
New trails include the Skaha Lake and Okanagan rail trails, Mt. Boucherie and Rose Valley trails in West Kelowna, Pincushion Mountain and Gladstone Trails in Peachland, and Spion Kop trails in Lake Country.
“This is the ideal gift for birdwatchers, hikers, bikers, anglers, campers, skiers, snowshoers and other outdoor enthusiasts,” says Steeves.
It will be available at Mosaic Books and Chapters in Kelowna, Bookland and Coles in Vernon, Books ën Things in Penticton, and at local wineries and outdoors stores.
This edition includes photos of Central Okanagan Naturalists Club members such as the cover photo of Emile Brokx’s back as he relaxes looking out over Okanagan Lake from the top of Mt. Boucherie.
***
***
Sponsors are needed for the 2020 Canadian National Cross-Country Skiing Championships to be held at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre east of Vernon from March 25 to April 2, 2020.
Businesses can become a gold, silver or bronze sponsor, or join the Friends of the Nationals or the Supporters of the Nationals, says the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. For more information about sponsorships, email sponsorships@skinationals2020.ca or call Rick at 250-540-8278 or Jeff at 250-351-5524.
During the event, 650 elite athletes from across Canada will compete in Nordic racing. There will also be 300 to 500 coaches, technical support personnel, parents, friends and spectators. The total budget for the event exceeds $300,000, and the economic impact of the 2020 Ski Nationals is estimated at $2.3 million for Greater Vernon.
The presenting sponsor is Stussi Sport and the volunteer crew sponsor is Kal Tire. For more information about the Ski Nationals, go to: https://www.skinationals2020.ca/
“We haven’t hosted the Canadian championships for more than 20 years,” said High Hamilton with the organizing committee.
***
The Regional District of North Okanagan has an opportunity for local, not-for-profit organizations to receive funding through the new Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Project Grant which was recently approved by the board of directors.
Up to $50,000 annually will be awarded to eligible organizations with the intention to provide funding for ecological trail additions or projects that feature publicly-accessible trail improvements for the benefit of Greater Vernon residents and trail users.
“We are looking for applications that demonstrate environmental impact, innovation and collaboration across sectors and interests, such as the collaboration of art or culture pieces,” stated Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.
“We look forward to reviewing and evaluating the projects that come forward and to give the community the opportunity to be a part of improving sub-regional trails in the area.”
To apply, organizations must be a registered not-for-profit society operating within the Greater Vernon area with an independent, active governing body. Other important criteria include proven financial stability, public service and relationships within the community. For a full list of eligibility criteria and the grant application form, go to: rdno.ca/trailgrant.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2020 and will be awarded in the spring for work to be completed in the summer months. For further information, call 250-550-3700 or email: communityservices@rdno.ca.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
