Ken Bridgeman began the season on a high note, scoring low net of 70 (two-under) on opening day of the Summerland Senior Men's Golf League.
Alf Vaagen finished one stroke behind Bridgeman in the first flight with 71. Greg Flook, 73, was third and Bob Fortune and Bryce Parker were one stroke behind, each with 74.
Rod Zorne was tops in the second flight with a net of 69. Simon Gosselin was next with 73 and Terry McKay third with 76. Sandy McDowell and Bob Dickeson were both one stroke behind at 74.
Parker and Greg Flook shared the deuce pot.