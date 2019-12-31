Carter Rigby was part of many comebacks as a player with the Osoyoos Coyotes and Kelowna Rockets.
Now, he’s hopeful he can be part of one of the greatest team comebacks in junior hockey history as the current version of the Coyotes push for a playoff spot after a disastrous start to their KIJHL season.
Rigby, who played 22 games for the Coyotes during their 2010-11 inaugural season before joining the Penticton Vees for a brief stint and then advancing to the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League, has taken over the Coyotes’ head coaching duties.
He’ll continue the work interim coach Grant Williams started just over a month ago.
The Coyotes lost their first 15 games of the season and had only one regulation win in 21 games when Williams stepped in.
Rigby was brought on board to assist Williams, 67, who runs a successful business in Oliver.
Now, the roles have reversed with Williams on board as an assistant coach.
The Coyotes have won five of their last eight and now have a 6-20-1-2 record.
That has them a long way from the top but only seven points behind the North Okanagan Knights for the fourth and final playoff position heading into the second half of the season.
With the team on an extended Christmas break, Rigby — who had to step down from his position as the head coach of a bantam AAA club — to take over the head coaching job with the Coyotes says he’s thrilled to have been asked by Bedard to join the club’s coaching ranks.
Rigby spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the KIJHL’s Summerland Steam.
Once a prize NHL prospect, Rigby’s hockey dreams were dealt a severe blow when he seriously injured his shoulder and needed two surgeries near the end of his junior career in the WHL.
Rigby scored the overtime winner for Alberta’s Bentley Generals as they captured the Allan Cup Canadian men’s senior hockey championship in the spring of 2016.
He’s been working for his father’s Penticton-based business the past three years.
“I decided I was going to step down from hockey and Summerland, at the time, needed some assistant coaches, so I ended up hopping on that train with head coach John DePourq for three seasons and kind of learned the whole coaching thing under John’s great guidance,” he said.
“John coached me in minor hockey and we got along very well and he brought me in to learn the coaching side of the game and I learned so much from him.”
He applied for the head coaching job in Summerland this past off-season but wasn’t successful, so took the head coaching position with the bantam AAA Okanagan team.
When Bedard contacted him almost a month ago, it didn’t take Rigby long to accept his offer to join the coaching staff, said Rigby.
“When Randy gave me a call to come down and help out, I jumped on it right away,” he said. “My plan was to keep working with the bantam team and travel to Osoyoos as often as I could to help out Grant.
“I was running practice with the bantams, then driving to Osoyoos to practices with the Coyotes … and it definitely made for very long days. Randy decided he wanted me doing more than the part-time thing and decided to offer to hire me to coach full-time, so I had a tough decision to make.
“I always thought it would be pretty cool to come back and coach where I played. I was honoured and humbled to be asked to be head coach.”
He knew within a couple of days the Coyotes had enough talent to be a competitive hockey team and he still finds it hard to believe they struggled so much out of the gate, said Rigby.
“We all think we can do something pretty special here.”
Rigby said he loved his one half season in Osoyoos as a 15-year-old rookie and being able to return and see many of the same faces at the Sun Bowl Arena has made his transition to head coach very easy.
“A lot of the same faces are there 10 years after my one season with the Coyotes … from the ticket sellers to the support staff,” he said. “It has been so nice for me to come back and work with a group of kids who are excited to play and be around the same people who helped me out when my hockey career was just starting.”
The Coyotes have, in his opinion, the KIJHL’s best goaltender in Curt Doyle, and a roster featuring plenty of local talent and high-end skilled players, so the recipe for success is there, he said.
“‘Why not’ us is our motto,” he said. “Considering where this team started, we have nothing to lose … I’m now the youngest coach in the league and we have a very young team and our attitude is we’re a bunch of young punks who are going to play hard and see what happens.
“If anybody on this team doesn’t believe we can keep winning and make the playoffs, let me know before Jan. 10 and I will find them another place to play.”
