The foursome of Jim Haddrell, Doug Steinke, Doug Marchesi and Mike Van Tegham won last week’s Par Points event in senior men’s play at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
The winning total was 95 points. In second with 88 points were David Carleton, Pat Witzaney, Joe Beggs and Dave Cain. The first runners-up with 87 points were Alf Vaagen, Sandy McDowell, Andy Webster and Jerry McKenna.
And in fourth with 85 points were Bryce Parker, Terry Steinke, Gulbag Hans and David Evans.
Four players shared the deuce pot: Dwain Sandrelli, Rod Zornes, Gulbag Hans and Alf Vaagen.
Meanwhile, Doreen Butterworth fired a low-gross 87 and Vi Ward carded a low-bet 73 to take top honours during ladies’ play July 21.
Carol Mulligan (91) and Christine Haessig (76) were the runners-up, respectively, in the first flight.
Janis Goll (99) and Joanne Gartrell (105) shot the low gross scores in the second flight, while Norma Chambers (70) and Helen Benallick (81) carded the low net scores.