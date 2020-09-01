Now that B.C. health officials have announced sports leagues can move into phase three of their restart plans, Lake City Basketball has opened registration for its fall youth leagues, which begin Sept. 21.
The local basketball club will offer gender-specific development leagues for players in Grades 3-8, and for the first time, G-Leagues for secondary school players.
“We’ll have to follow a number of safety protocols. We will be limiting cohorts to a total of 50 players and coaches, groups will enter and exit through different doors of the facility, and hands and equipment will be sanitized before and after sessions. Referees are limited to one cohort as well, and, unfortunately, we won’t be able to have parents watch games,” explained Lake City director Chris Terris.
All leagues will offer one training session and one game a week. The development league players will a have one-hour hour training session and a game to follow on the same day (Monday for girls and Tuesdays for boys).
G-League players will have one 90-minute training session on Wednesdays and one game on Thursdays. All sessions will be held at Unisus School in Summerland and will be led by Lake City youth development co-ordinator Spencer McKay.
“Kids, and probably their parents, are eager to get back to playing organized sports. Most of the sections were more than half full within 24-hours of registration opening, and we’re as excited as the kids to get back in the gym,” said McKay, who spent 10 years with Canada’s national basketball squad and played professionally for 16 years.
Lake City Basketball and Unisus also recently joined forces to establish a basketball academy at the school, which will also be led by McKay. The Unisus Basketball Academy will offer scholar-athletes three two-hour training sessions per week with McKay
“The UBA will follow Canada Basketball's long-term athletic development model; in other words, we are preparing athletes for long-term success, not just short-term wins,” said McKay.
“We are here to ensure that our academy players are high-skill, high-character athletes who will be uniquely prepared for success at the post-secondary level both on and off the court,” said McKay.
For more information on Lake City fall programs, visit www.lakecitybasketball.weebly.com.
Phase three of return-to-play plans permit contact between teams or cohorts of players, but limits the number of athletes, staff and parents in a space to a maximum of 50.
Other sports organizations are expected to release more details of their respective return-to-play plans in coming weeks.