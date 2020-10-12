The foursome of Garth Humphreys, Art Lappalainen, Jeff Clarke and Al Thomas won the senior men’s club event Oct. 8 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
The winners scored 90 points in the format, which counted par points.
The runners-up with 89 points were Bob Fortune, Alf Vaagen, Joe Beggs and Mike Van Teghem.
In third place by countback with 88 points were the team of Greg Flook, Gary Hollingshead, Ed Helgason and Jack Par.
Five players shared the deuce pot: Barry Wicker, Dwain Sandrelli, Herb Williams, Alf Vaagen and Bob Fortune.