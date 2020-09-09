Unusual season or not, the Penticton Vees still want to win.
“My attitude is whenever we lace them up against anyone, it doesn’t matter, we play to win,” coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson said in an interview Tuesday after officially opening a 25-player training camp at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“All these pre-season games are going to matter because we have players on the NHL radar as far as getting drafted and others looking for NCAA scholarships. We also have to prepare for the regular season in December, so there’s a lot at stake and all the guys are excited about it.”
As with most other parts of life in era of COVID-19, details of the BCHL’s exhibition and regular seasons are still in flux. The Vees are, however, expecting to get in some pre-season games against regional foes before the regular season opens Dec. 1.
Based on the health orders in place today that limit events to 50 people, no fans will be in the stands for games, but Harbinson is hopeful clubs will eventually be permitted to fill their stands to 25 or 30% capacity.
The final decision about allowing fans and how many is ultimately up to provincial authorities, but Harbinson remains confident an arrangement can be worked out to allow 25 or 30 percent capacity before the regular season begins.
“The province has been doing great and the numbers are extremely low compared to most places in the world,” he said.
“We have to keep an eye on what we’re doing and realize some of the things we used to do before we can’t do anymore, and just kind of keep moving in the right direction.”
Heading into his 14th season as Vees head coach, Harbinson was relieved to finally get started on the 2020-21 campaign.
“For myself, I’m a hockey coach and I know just getting back on the ice made me feel more like myself again, and I’m sure it’s the same for all the players,” said Harbinson.
“This is all I’ve ever done and just being back with the team makes me feel a lot better.”
After winning a ninth-consecutive Interior Division title last season and cruising through the first round of the playoffs, the Vees were getting set to take on the Vernon Vipers in the second round when the pandemic killed the season in mid-March.
Many of the players will get another shot this year, with a list of returning veterans including goaltender Yaniv Perets, defencemen Ben Wozny, Tanner Komzak, Peter Muzyka and Ethan Martini, and forwards Liam Malmquist, Drew Elser, Luc Williams, Tyler Ho, Jackson Niedermayer and Tristan Amonte.
Niedermayer will be joined by his younger brother, Joshua. They are the sons of NHL hall-of-famer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Niedermayer.
“We have a really strong, good nucleus of guys who are hungry and are going to teach the new batch of guys what it takes to be a proud member of the Penticton Vees,” said Harbinson.
“We always try and build our team up the middle and we’re going to be really strong through at centre ice,” he said.
“New guys like Matteo Costantini, Fin Williams, Jacob Quillan and Ryan McGuire … all four of those guys are big-time players. We have Perets back as our starting goaltender. We’re really strong there as well.”
The other forwards present a nice mix of size, scoring touch, speed and toughness, and the overall defence corps is big, mobile, physical and fast, he said.
But despite the constantly shifting landscape, the Vees’ goal remains the same: a BCHL championship.
“It’s not realistic to believe you’re going to win it every year, but our organization always strives to create a professional environment and to be one of the teams at the end of the year that has a chance to win it all,” said Harbinson.
“Last year we had only lost two games after Christmas and were definitely one of the teams that had a chance to win a championship, but unfortunately the season was cut short. Here we are back at square one and no matter what the season looks like, we’re going to try to win a championship, that’s for sure.”
Harbinson noted the majority of the club’s long-time sponsors are maintaining their support, despite struggles in the broader business community.
“It has been a weird time and nothing many of us really could have predicted,” he said. “That being said, so many people and businesses have stepped up to help.”
Training camp concludes Friday with the traditional Peaches Cup intrasquad game. Fans won’t be allowed in the building, but they can watch a free live-stream of the game on the Hockey TV website. The puck drops at 5:30 p.m.