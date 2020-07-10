Prime land wasted on parking, asphalt
Every time I head down to the north-end of Penticton and I walk or bike down Lakeshore Drive, I can’t help but think about the built environment down there.
I’m borderline obsessed with it.
The reason: I don’t understand why it is so badly designed and I’m fascinated with how it got that way.
So many questions.
Why is our beautiful waterfront a parking lot? Why are there hundreds of parking stalls when there is only parking demand eight weeks per year, a few hours per day? Why is there so little room for pedestrians and people on bikes when it could be so obviously predicted that cyclists and pedestrians could not possibly both exist in their mixed-use pathway during the summer months? Who decided that angle parking could be allowed, and as such, put westbound cyclists in serious danger? Were there any concerns about the ethics of such a decision when it was clear that parallel parking would obviously prevent injuries and perhaps save lives?
In the summer months the area is completely overrun with cars filling the waterfront air with smog and, perhaps even worse, filling our eardrums with the incessant noise that cars produce.
Suppose for a moment that I came to you with an idea. My idea: I want to bulldoze the shoreline of Skaha Lake Park and pave a 15-metre-wide swath of asphalt and have Highway 97 go right through the park — oh, and I’d like to provide parking at the shore. Why?
Well, it’s because I think it’s crucial that we have Highway 97 connect with South Main Street and that people park their cars as close to the water as physically possible. You’d think I’d have completely lost my mind, and rightly so.
Then why do we accept the same for Lakeshore Drive: a spectacular lakefront park currently masquerading as a 625-
metre long waterfront parking lot?
I’ve stated in this column before so I won’t drone on about it, but without parking
reform, we will continue to surrender some of our best public land for car storage at the expense of much better uses.
Lakeshore Drive, particularly from Main Street west to Power Street, has almost no practical use for automobiles with the exception of a couple driveways near Winnipeg Street. Through traffic is more than sufficiently served via Westminster Avenue.
Ripping up this asphalt and returning this incredible piece of land for all Pentictonites and our visitors to enjoy as park is well overdue.
Matt Hopkins is a board member of the Penticton & Area Cycling Association and co-founder of the Penticton Bike Valet.