The Penticton Vees Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club announced Monday the team has acquired forward Finlay Williams (’03) from the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for future considerations.
Williams, 17, brings a plethora of experience to the Vees roster and also is a BC Hockey League champion, joining the Spruce Kings for the team’s run during the 2019 playoffs. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward got into eight BCHL playoff games while suiting up for six Doyle Cup games and six games at the National Junior ‘A’ Championship, playing until the tournament’s final game.
The North Vancouver, product joined the team full time for his 16-year-old season during the 2019/20 campaign, finishing with 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 40 games played. Williams also has secured his future in collegiate hockey as he is committed to play with the University of Michigan Wolverines.
In his time before Junior ‘A’, Williams played at the Burnaby Winter Club as part of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) where he tallied 74 points in 61 games split between his Bantam Prep and Midget Prep campaigns. He also represented B.C. at the Canada Winter Games in 2018, posting five goals and four assists in seven games for Team BC.
“Fin is an extremely mature person and player who will have an immediate impact on our program” stated Vees coach Fred Harbinson.
Meanwhile, the BCHL was expected to issue a press release, Monday, as to the status of the forthcoming season. That announcement has been delayed until Wednesday.