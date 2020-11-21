The Penticton Vees Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the acquisition of defenseman Philippe Chapleau (’00) from the Longueuil College-Francais of the Quebec Junior Hockey League (QJHL) in exchange for future considerations.
Chapleau, 20, comes to the Vees and the BC Hockey League after spending the past three seasons with his hometown team in Longueuil, posting 21 goals and 113 assists for 134 points in 132 games played. The 5’8”, 165-pound blue liner held the most assists among any other defender in the QJHL last season, registering 47 assists in 44 games played, finishing the season with 55 points while being named to the QJHL First All-Star Team.
The Longueuil, Quebec native has represented Canada on a national level, playing for Team Canada East in the 2019 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge. Chapleau posted a goal and three assists for four points in five tournament games and was named to the WJAC All-Star Team.
The Vees would like to welcome Philippe and his family to the Vees organization and the South Okanagan.