Another newcomer has been added to the Penticton Vees leadership group.
The Junior A club announced this week Matteo Costantini has been made an assistant captain for the 2020-21 season.
The 17-year-old forward is in his first year with the Vees, after scoring 36 goals and 68 points in 50 games last season with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
The six-foot, 174-pounder was the OJHL’s rookie of the year and selected to the league’s second all-star team. He’s currently ranked 96th among North American skaters for the 2020 NHL entry draft, according to NHL Central Scouting.
Finn Williams, another 17-year-old newcomer, was previously named the Vees captain for this season. The other assistants are Tyler Ho, Jackson Niedermayer and Ethan Martini.
Hockey Canada rules state teams can have a maximum of four letters on the roster for a game.
The Vees were set to kick off their exhibition season Friday night at home against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Vernon and West Kelowna were scheduled to square off at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.
All four teams are competing in the Okanagan Cup tournament, which is set to run through Nov. 14 with each team playing four games against each of the other three clubs. There will be no fans in the stands, but games will be broadcast on Hockey TV and Shaw TV.
The 2020-21 regular season is scheduled to start Dec. 1.