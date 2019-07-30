Back-to-back home runs from Cole Cummings and Marvcus Guarin in the eighth inning weren’t enough as the Kelowna Falcons dropped their series opener to the Port Angeles Lefties 4-3 on Tuesday night at Elks Stadium.
The Lefties built a 4-0 lead before the late-game heroics.
After starter Dwayne Angebrandt’s night was finished — he pitched seven scoreless innings — the Falcons knocked around reliever Michael Musselwhite in the eighth.
The rally started when Kelowna’s Brad Norton reached on a third strike that made its way to the backstop. Cummings then drove a ball out to right field for a two-run home run, his second homer of the season.
Guarin was next to the plate and sent a ball over the left-field fence for his second home run of the season to make it 4-3. That brought in reliever Jack Schlotman, who pitched a two-inning save.
Matt Voelzke took the loss after pitching four innings, giving up three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out five. Ian Turner came into the game and allowed one run on six hits and a walk in five innings of work.
The Falcons (6-10/16-26) take on the Lefties (9-7/19-23) at Elks Stadium tonight at 6:35 p.m.
