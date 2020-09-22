Jeff Clarke was the overall low net winner in this week's action of the Summerland Senior Men's Golf League with an impressive score of 66.
In the first flight, the top four were: Dennis Glasscock, 70; Rick Sander, 71; Bob Fortune, 72; and Greg Flook, 72.
In the second flight, the top four finishers were David Smith, 68; Dave Evans, 68; Andy Webster, 72; and Les Brough, 75.
Third flight honours went to Clarke; Dave Cain, 70; Rick Drewnisz, 73; and Rob Dickeson, 75.
Four players shared the deuce pot: Jim Haddrell, Rick Sander, Art Lappalainen and Dave Cain.