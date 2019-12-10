Just as November was a transition month from warm to cold weather, last Sunday was a transition day from fall to winter.
Constant Companion Carmen wanted to hike in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park all year and finally scheduled an outing for Central Okanagan Outdoors Club members on Dec. 1 based on a weather forecast for pleasant conditions.
Better late than never, right?
By Sunday, usually-reliable weather predictors had changed their minds, expecting snow flurries by 10:30-11 a.m.
As our group left the North Parking Lot on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, the CN Trail aka Old CN Trail had bare dirt and gravel but a wicked-looking dark haze to the south was a stark warning about December hiking.
Right on time, more or less, snowflakes began drifting down. And CCC remembered telling everyone in her email to bring snow-and-ice cleats (while forgetting hers). CN Trail is a rollercoaster from the North Parking Lot heading southeast climbing up and descending sometimes steep sections.
As the snow started to build up on the trail, it became more slippery, hence the need for cleats, and the new snow covered sections of ice from earlier snowfalls that had melted and frozen. Perhaps waiting until next spring for a hike might be advisable.
The information on our goal, Wild Horse Canyon Trail, provided by BC Parks on its website leaves a lot to be desired.
On the park brochure available there for download or printing, it lists 13 hikes from the North Parking Lot but there is no Wild Horse Canyon Trail. Ditto with the nine hikes listed from the South Parking Lot. No Wild Horse Canyon Trail.
Yet the park map on the website clearly has a Wild Horse Canyon Trail through the canyon leading to the South Parking Lot.
Our CN Trail connected to Boulder Trail which heads westward and connects to a wide trail that parallels and is quite close to Lakeshore Road. alltrails.com calls it Wildhorse Canyon North but confuses Wildhorse Canyon Trail with CN Trail.
We descended to the paved road a short distance from the end of Lakeshore Road by a water utility building and walked back to the North Parking Lot.
There is also a vehicle pull-off near the end of Lakeshore Road with a short uphill walk to the parallel trail, advisable if you want to avoid the rollercoaster and head south toward the real Wild Horse Canyon Trail.
On Tuesday, we headed up to Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in the North Okanagan where the temperature was a balmy -1.5C but the well-groomed trails were like mid-winter.
“We repeated our favourite loop — Carl Wylie Trail and Black Prince Trail with lunch at the Black Prince Cabin.
If you are waiting for the best cross-country conditions, you have already waited too long. Sovereign Lake officially opened for the season on Nov. 13 with great conditions for Interior XC ski clubs on the previous weekend. Thursday’s high was a pleasant —4.2C. SilverStar Mountain Resort’s snow report predicted more snow Thursday night into Friday morning, then Friday night into Saturday morning. Fresh powder, anyone?
On Wednesday, we needed some outdoor exercise and did the short hike up Pauls Tomb Trail in Knox Mountain Park where the Kelowna trail was still in excellent fall condition, no ice or snow.
***
Big White Mountain Resort officially launched the downhill season on Nov. 28 with two lifts: Lara’s Gondola and the Bullet Express Chairlift, and three runs: Sun Run, Easy Street and Freeway.
The Kids Carpet in Happy Valley was also open for beginners. Opening day saw 1,162 skiers and snowboarders, a 12% increase from last year.
Season-opener festivities continued into last weekend with the annual Light Up Big White on Saturday when 2,000 guests witnessed the mountain glowing with thousands of lights (five kilometres worth), a laser show, a fireworks display on Easy Street and a live performance by country trio, The Heels.
SilverStar Mountain Resort planned to open the Silver Woods Chair today. Thursday, it had more than 25 runs and five lifts in operation with a temperature of -6C.
With an alpine base of 73 centimetres and -3C on Thursday, Apex Mountain Resort planned to launch the season today.
Nearby Nickel Plate Nordic Centre had two centimetres of new snow on Thursday.
“Skiing is still really good considering how little we’ve had. Just be careful of natural hazards on trails. There are rocks and dirt so ski sensibly. Snowshoe trails are in good shape. The terrain is a little more challenging than with more snow, but snowshoes are definitely needed,” says the website.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club had overcast skies and -1C on Wednesday. Kallis Car Park was open again but it will take a couple of grooms to smooth out Thunder Mountain trails fully.
“We trackset Lower Log Cabin to the Meadow Cabin and did Olympic, Backcountry and part of Riverside. Riverside is thin around the bridge. Will groom again possibly after snow Friday night. Watch for early season hazards,” says the website.
In West Kelowna, Telemark Nordic Club expected to start preparing its trails by the end of this week and hopes to open on Dec. 14.
***
Unusual ice conditions have forced the closure of a portion of the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna.
The trail on both sides of Mission Creek is closed until further notice from the Gordon Drive bridge underpasses downstream to the Lakeshore Road bridge due to ice and high creek water level. When conditions improve, the trail and underpasses will reopen.
Regional parks staff are continuing to monitor creek flows and ice along the entire length of the recreational corridor.
***
Winter Magic is returning to Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park in West Kelowna with additional opportunities to enjoy the lights in the nut orchard.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 18-20, the park will be open for visitors to stroll orchard paths illuminated by hundreds of Christmas lights.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 21-22, the full Winter Magic festivities take place with seasonal music and entertainment, hot chocolate (bring your own mug to reduce waste), marshmallow roasting in a warming tent and, of course, the orchard lights.
Gellatly Nut Farm Society volunteers will provide tours of the farmhouse both weekend evenings, and will have nuts and wooden bowls available for cash sales only.
All proceeds support the society’s heritage preservation efforts. This event is free and there is no need to register.
On Saturday and Sunday evening, there will not be any general parking within the park or along Whitworth Road (vehicles with accessibility parking permits displayed will be allowed in the park).
Those who plan to attend Winter Magic on the weekend should use the complimentary park-and-ride shuttle from the parking area made available by Westbank First Nation at 3700 Carrington Ct. off Gellatly Road. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes between 4 and 7 p.m.
The last shuttle bus will return from the park at 7:30 p.m.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan recently celebrated the special efforts and important role played by volunteers in Central Okanagan regional parks with special recognition for the Gellatly Nut Farm Society.
RDCO chair Gail Given presented the society with a replica of the plaque that will be displayed in the regional park honouring the 20-year partnership.
So far this year, participants in the RDCO Volunteers in Parks program have donated more than 2,100 hours.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. jp.squire@telus.net
***
The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants you to help guide the future of Mission Creek Regional Park.
A plan for management of the 92-hectare park is being prepared by a consulting group. You can go to: rdco.com/planourparks from Dec. 2 to 15 to view the draft concept drawings and find a link to an online questionnaire.
The new long-term management plan will help guide the regional district with future development and amenities in this forested park in the heart of Kelowna. Information about the park management plan process and future opportunities for involvement can be followed on the regional district website: rdco.com/planourparks.
The regional district protects more than 2,100 hectares in 30 regional and 20 community parks for the enjoyment of all Central Okanagan residents. For more information, contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.
***
Planning is well underway for the Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail between Sicamous and Armstrong.
Citizens throughout the Shuswap and North Okanagan are invited to learn more about the project through a series of public information sessions, a dedicated information website: ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca and special meetings for agricultural landowners.
Public information drop-by displays are scheduled for:
• Dec. 9, 5-8 pm, Shuswap Lake Estates Community Centre, 2405 Centennial Rd., Blind Bay;
• Dec. 11, 5-8 p.m., Sicamous & District Recreation Centre meeting room, 1121 Eagle Pass Way, Sicamous;
• Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m., Oddfellows Hall, 3005 Wood Ave., Armstrong.
A special meeting for Splatsin community members is also being scheduled.
As well, a special meeting has been scheduled for landowners in the Agricultural Land Reserve and adjacent to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail: 2-4 p.m. today (Dec. 7) at Enderby Drill Hall, 208 George St., Highway 97A, Enderby.
The purpose of the agricultural information meetings is to discuss the non-farm-use application to the ALC for a recreational trail within the ALR. An informal presentation of the application will begin the meetings. Representatives will then be available to field questions or concerns.
While the rail trail is for non-motorized use, residents can expect to see project personnel travelling the corridor by foot or vehicle during their investigations. Temporary half-kilometre markers have been installed to aid planning consultants.
Rail trail partners gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the provincial government. A grant through the BC Rural Dividend Program was secured last year leveraging contributions by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District area E and District of Sicamous Economic Initiatives Fund.
***
Paul Stewart Phillips of Lake Country died last year at the age of 64 but his life’s work lives on in his Hiking in the Okanagan and Southern Monashees hiking guide.
“In honour of Paulís angel day ceremony, I - with Paulís permission - have printed and distributed the third and final edition of his beloved hiking book,” said hiking buddy Jodie Morrison.
“It has many updates and as added interest, dog hikes. It meant so much to Paul. I am so pleased Paul will finally get his best and final copy out to the public. There are so many new and seasoned hikers who will benefit greatly from Paulís first-hand experience. I promised I would keep it alive for as long as people wish it.”
The guide is available for $24.99 at Okanagan bookstores: Bookland in Vernon, Mosaic Books in Kelowna, Books and Things in Penticton, and at local Coles and Chapters.
It contains detailed descriptions of the most popular hikes but also those more obscure. The real treat, though, is Phillips’ dry sense of humour.
“The trail descriptions were done by replaying the hikes in my head; consequently, they are punctuated by my inner voice (which is quite cranky and doesn’t use commas),” he writes in the Preface.
In the Introduction, he notes: “There are some hikes that I just don’t know about, don’t care about or am keeping quiet about to help keep mountain bikers from destroying them.”
***
Sponsors are needed for the 2020 Canadian National Cross-Country Skiing Championships to be held at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre east of Vernon from March 25 to April 2, 2020.
Businesses can become a gold, silver or bronze sponsor, or join the Friends of the Nationals or the Supporters of the Nationals, says the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. For more information about sponsorships, email sponsorships@skinationals2020.ca or call Rick at 250-540-8278 or Jeff at 250-351-5524.
During the event, 650 elite athletes from across Canada will compete in Nordic racing. There will also be 300 to 500 coaches, technical support personnel, parents, friends and spectators. The total budget for the event exceeds $300,000, and the economic impact of the 2020 Ski Nationals is estimated at $2.3 million for Greater Vernon.
The presenting sponsor is Stussi Sport and the volunteer crew sponsor is Kal Tire. For more information about the Ski Nationals, go to: https://www.skinationals2020.ca/
“We haven’t hosted the Canadian championships for more than 20 years,” said High Hamilton with the organizing committee.
The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee is now considering a request to assist SLNC. The organizers must provide each team with a tent to wax skis, and an arrangement to access local tents for free has fallen through. It now means that the event organizers need about $30,000 to rent tents.
Members of GVAC will consider the financial request with director Victor Cumming sympathetic towards the situation facing Sovereign Lake. “We have the best cross-country ski facility in North America. It’s attracts lots of people to be here,” he said.
***
You can delve deep into the world of local wildlife at the weekly Nature Power Hour at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin roads in Kelowna.
This interactive drop-in session is held just outside the centre and is perfect for the whole family. Topics vary monthly and sessions run 11 a.m.-noon every Saturday through Dec. 21. For more information, go to: rdco.com/parksevents or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.
***
Story Time at the EECO is now underway downstairs at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin roads in Kelowna.
Each Tuesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. until Dec. 17, three- to five-year-olds are treated to nature-based stories, songs and crafts. The program is an excellent way for preschoolers to interact with others while learning more about the natural world.
This program is free and no registration is required. For more information, go to: rdco.com/parksevents or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.
***
The Regional District of North Okanagan has an opportunity for local, not-for-profit organizations to receive funding through the new Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Project Grant which was recently approved by the board of directors.
Up to $50,000 annually will be awarded to eligible organizations with the intention to provide funding for ecological trail additions or projects that feature publicly-accessible trail improvements for the benefit of Greater Vernon residents and trail users.
We are looking for applications that demonstrate environmental impact, innovation and collaboration across sectors and interests, such as the collaboration of art or culture pieces, stated Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.
We look forward to reviewing and evaluating the projects that come forward and to give the community the opportunity to be a part of improving sub-regional trails in the area.
To apply, organizations must be a registered not-for-profit society operating within the Greater Vernon area with an independent, active governing body. Other important criteria include proven financial stability, public service and relationships within the community. For a full list of eligibility criteria and the grant application form, go to: rdno.ca/trailgrant.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2020 and will be awarded in the spring for work to be completed in the summer months. For further information, call 250-550-3700 or email: communityservices@rdno.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.