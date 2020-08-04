No pool? No problem.
Members of the KISU Swim Club have gone back to nature to continue their training during the COVID-19 pandemic. Four days a week, you can find the club’s swimmers in the water of Skaha and Okanagan lakes.
“KISU swimmers’ resilience and willingness to jump into open-water training shows the passion and dedication of these athletes to the sport,” says coach Tina Hoeben.
“We are making the most of the situation by exploring our own community and the different locations available to swim.”
Hoeben reports the swimmers, while still complying with health precautions, are progressing well and looking forward to the opening of the Penticton public pool and upcoming season.
“We are thankful for our community and its support: from wet suit loans to kind words of encouragement,” says Hoeben.
“We are a club venturing into a season of uncertainty, with an exciting challenge ahead focusing on new skills and things that are within our control.”
For more information on KISU Swim Club, call 250-486-4286 or email coachtina@kisu.ca or admin@kisu.ca.
The pool at the Penticton Community Centre is tentatively set to reopen this month by reservation only.