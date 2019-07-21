Penticton woman Adrianne Dargie was the lone local racer to earn a spot on the podium in Sunday’s Peach Classic Triathlon.
Dargie placed second in the sprint distance with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 57 seconds.
The fastest female in the sprint event, which consists of a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and 5-km run, was Chelsea Raymond of West Vancouver with a time of 1:13:51. Rounding out the top three was Kelowna’s Erica Abbie in a time of 1:21:55.
Kelowna athletes swept the podium on the men’s side, with Cameron McInnes finishing first with a time of 1:12:27, followed by James Young at 1:13:57 and Gord McInnes at 1:16:26.
Michael Kascak was the fastest Penticton athlete, placing 12th overall with a time of 1:22:22.
Meanwhile, the Olympic-distance event, consisting of a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run, saw all out-of-province athletes on the men’s podium.
Joe Radench of Grande Prairie, Alta, was quickest with a time of 2:11:11, followed by Adrian Vanderhelm of Port Severn, Ont., at 2:11:43, and Toronto’s Nate Walsh at 2:14:29.
The fastest Penticton man was Rhys Spencer, who clocked 2:22:08, good for ninth overall.
On the women’s side, Kelowna’s Vanessa Tilson won gold with a time of 2:21:45, followed by Yvonne Timewell of Kamloops at 2:26:20, and Nelson’s Jaclyn Dexter at 2:31:33.
Tracey Michael was the top Penticton racer, finishing 64th overall with a time of 2:50:46.
This was the 37th edition of the Peach City Classic, the oldest continuously running triathlon in B.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.