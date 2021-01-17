Following an old tradition, firefighters push their new fire truck into the Big White fire hall to complete a ceremony launching the new unit. The 78-foot long Rosenbauer Viper Aerial ladder truck, which arrived this month, has been five years in the planning. The truck’s hydraulic all-wheel drive system means first responders can get to fires and other emergencies even in deep snow at the top of a mountain in winter. “The ladder truck provides the capacity to protect the taller structures that are in place as well as future development,” said Vicki Gee, area director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. The truck replaces a 25-year-old fire engine.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: COVID shuts local 7-Eleven
- New airline lands in Penticton
- Agur family property under microscope
- Belligerent customer’s tactics traumatized young wait staff
- Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
- Have you seen these men?
- Medical foundation's new boss no stranger to Okanagan
- New assistant GM at the Lakeside
- Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck near Shatford Centre
- Powerhouse firm to design, oversee Summerland solar project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Vaccination campaign gets underway in nine Cree communities in northern Quebec
- Ontario to expand big-box-retail blitz amid widespread rule violations: McNaughton
- Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
- Canada's Lewis Irving claims bronze at World Cup aerials event
- Prada intros anti-uniform during all-digital Fashion Week
- Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81