Resort wins environmental award
Silver Star Mountain Resort has won an environmental award from the Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association. The Climate Change Impact Award recognized various green efforts at the Vernon-area ski hill.
Play Forever is the resort’s sustainability program. It includes ski lifts run entirely on hydroelectric energy, mountain operations fleets updated to the latest low- or no-emission technologies, ride-sharing programs, electric vehicle charging stations and energy-saving programs in the resort's lodgings.
Silver Star was the only Canadian resort nominated for environmental excellence and climate change impact awards.
“We are honoured to be recognized and win the category for the Climate Change Impact. Seeing our environmental efforts recognized on an international scale is humbling” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager for Silver Star.