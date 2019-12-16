Telemark Nordic Club was not open on Thursday, but one more significant snowfall and it could be open to the public the next day.
“We hope real soon. If we get one more good snowfall, we could open tomorrow,” said general manager Mike Edwards. “Winter is here though. We have had some snow and we are preparing the trails by roller packing with a snowmobile so they are ready for when we get more snow. Stay tuned for an opening date,” he said on the website: telemarknordic.com.
On Thursday, the West Kelowna cross-country ski area had eight centimetres of new snow, 25 cm of unpacked snow in the stadium and 11 cm of packed snow.
“I love being part of the Telemark family,” says Edwards who is going into his second year as Telemark GM. “My son is on the Telemark race team as well, so it’s a real lifestyle.”
Telemark completed numerous off-season improvements, he noted.
“With incredible sponsorship support from Gorman Bros. Lumber, we installed a new roadside welcome sign. The guys at Gorman Brothers did an amazing job and it looks great.
“We also worked with the City of West Kelowna to install some directional signs on Glenrosa Road to make sure that visitors can find their way to Telemark.”
Last year, Telemark installed more than 1,200 trail markers on its snowshoe trails and this year, it is finishing the project with another 300 signs to mark the Crystal Mountain snowshoe trail.
“We are offering an inexpensive K9-only season pass for those who want to walk, ski or snowshoe with their dog on our K9 trails. Only $80 plus taxes,” said Edwards.
“With the financial support of Kal Tire and Cross Country BC, we have built a brand new large terrain park with a two-stage hill and plenty of room for jumps, slalom courses and more.
“This park will be loved by the almost 2,000 school kids that come to Telemark each winter as well as all our club Jackrabbits/Bunnies kids and the general public.”
Former Olympian Brittany Webster will coach the Masters program this season. Masters skiers will meet on Tuesday evenings and Saturdays starting in January.
“We added some new skin skis to our rental fleet this year. Ski skis are the way to go these days because they work so well in such a variety of conditions,” said Edwards.
“We also added new cut-offs to our 2.5-kilometre and 3.75-kilometre race trails to make them even better for holding competition events.”
For the first time, Telemark used a tractor with an orchard mower to cut the brush and grass on some of its trails. “It did an incredible job and means we will be able to open up those trails with less snow this year,” he said.
Events this season:
• Jan. 4: Demo Day with Fresh Air Experience when you can try out new equipment from Salomon, Fischer, Rossignol and Madshus.
• Jan. 11: Annual Telemark Apple Loppet.
• Feb. 17: Family Day: Free passes and rentals for kids 18 years and under.
• March 6-8: BC Championships: The big event of the year will bring about 600 competitors as well as coaches and parents to West Kelowna from around the province for three days of exciting racing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.