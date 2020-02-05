Mother Nature can be fickle but sometimes, she surprises.
On Monday, the website of Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club (kelownanordic.com) reported overcast skies, –3 C with a skiff of new snow. Imagine our surprise when the clouds parted, producing blue skies and bright sunshine.
The website also warned that grooming might not take place before lunch.
So the track-setting from Sunday had that skiff of snow as we headed out. The temperature soon warmed enough that snow in the middle occasionally stuck to the fishscale of classic skis and you had that spring-skiing feeling when you slowed in the sunshine-bathed spots. An incredible ski outing nevertheless.
On Tuesday, we joined Lawrence and Maggie for downhill skiing at Silver Star Mountain Resort, their first downhill of the season. They had the technique down pat but not the endurance that comes from regular downhilling. Burning quads.
So we stuck to easier groomed runs but that represented an opportunity to refine our own carving technique, to practise the exhilarating rhythm of smooth linked turns.
As warned last week, four centimetres of soft fresh powder (0 C high, –4 C low) during and after overnight grooming can get pushed around by the first skiers resulting in lumpy-bumpy conditions later in the day — especially when warmer air starts to soften the snow even more.
That is most evident on steeper runs where turns are sharper; gentler grades have packed snow and faster skiing, a real rush downhill. Look for the last pass of the groomer on each run if you want the smoothest snow.
The email snow report and skisilverstar.com website advised: “Tuesday’s early-morning snow will ease off and we will see partial clearing on Tuesday midday” The sun teased us but didn’t emerge until late in the day. It didn’t matter since the conditions on the Vance Creek and Putnam Creek runs we completed were excellent.
However, we didn’t find other members of the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club who claimed to have skied 11 runs on the backside and that was before lunch. Oh my.
—————
The recent Wild and Scenic Film Festival had a refreshing look at what an outdoor film festival can offer.
The inaugural event at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, hosted by Elevation Outdoors of Kelowna, had a series of four short films in the first half, anywhere from three to nine minutes each, before two longer films at 15 and 22 minutes. The result: you never got bored.
The second half mimicked the first with a couple of short videos along with four longer versions from nine to 19 minutes.
There were the thrill films — women doing base jumping, plus tricks on slack lines, rock climbing on sheer cliffs, lots of powder skiing and mountain biking jumps — but some of the subdued films were awe-inspiring. Lost in Light, for example, took you from a California city where you struggled to see the stars to a remote location where city dwellers like us could marvel at a starry universe we rarely ever see.
Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors, explained the overriding theme was his organization’s mantra of introducing youth, many disadvantaged, to outdoor recreation as a way of also teaching desperately-needed lifeskills.
Three were outstanding. Dragging 235 lbs Uphill Both Ways by Christina Franklin had this mother of four forcing her kids to turn off their screens and explore. Big World had Eddie Bauer athlete David Morton take his seven-year-old son, Torne, on a weeklong transformational paddleboard journey down rivers in Nepal. In the film, My Inik, an Inuit father introduces his infant son to the Far North and his culture through dogsledding.
Afterward, Greer commented: “So far, the feedback from our guests was very positive and we will certainly look forward to bringing the tour back in the future.”
Overall, the evening was a great success for Elevation Outdoors, he added. “Not only did the event help us raise over $5,000 to support our programs for youth in the community, but it seemed to spark something in much of our audience. I had one guest comment on the way out it was “the best film fest they have been to in years.”
“To have an opportunity for us to connect with our community and raise the overall awareness in town about our cause and the work we are doing to support many of our community’s most-in-need youth is vital for the ongoing success of Elevation.
“We would like to say thank you to the over 250 people who came out to support us, and enjoy an evening of film and inspiration.”
—————
Jason Tomm from Fresh Air Concept in Kelowna checked out the trail to Angel Springs in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park on a fat bike last Saturday.
“Conditions were perfect for fat biking, thanks to the snowmobile track to the Myra Bailout intersection with Angel Springs,” he wrote this week.
“I went in from the top of June Springs Road. The trail to the springs itself was packed nicely by snowshoers. The canyon section from the springs down to the second creek crossing was basically untravelled. After that, snowshoes and foot traffic had the trail packed in to McCulloch Road. I would love it if more people snowshoed the entire route! Fat biking depends on those guys!”
—————
The annual general meeting of the Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club (CONC) will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna.
Gregg Howald of Island Conservation (islandconservation.org) will address Preventing Species Extinctions on the Front Lines of Conservation.
“The world is facing unprecedented change with climate change, species extinctions and mass migrations,” says the CONC February newsletter. The urgency to do something to slow or stop the pace of change is high. Island communities and ecosystems are facing some of the greatest risks.
“Islands are natural laboratories that we can learn from as we move into a new era of conservation. Gregg will share the stories of his direct experience in the field from the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, the Pacific Northwest to California, and into the tropical Pacific, from Hawaii, Micronesia, New Zealand, the Galapagos Islands and further afar into the Mediterranean.”
Howald is a conservationist with more than 25 years of experience in island ecosystems from the high latitudes to the deep tropics. Working in Global Affairs for Island Conservation, a global NGO, he is responsible for integrating the science of conservation into global policy through his work in field conservation.
He is an 18-year Okanagan resident, raising a family in Kelowna, and spends his free time hiking and exploring the region.
—————
Regional parks staff have potentially two last snowshoe outings in Kelowna as part of the monthly Take A Hike program.
The next two outings are in Scenic Canyon Regional Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. on Feb. 8. Meet at the parking area off Hollywood Road South. To save a spot or for more information, email eeco@rdco.com or phone 250-469-6140.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.