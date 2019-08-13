Aug. 18-20 in Osoyoos

OSOYOOS — The playing field for the Canadian Women's Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship, Aug. 18-20 at the Osoyoos Golf Club.

Diane Anderson, Penticton

Debbie Arsenault. Dartmouth, NS

Emery Bardock, Armstrong

Gail Barros, Edmonton

Penny Baziuk, North Saanich

Cindy Beaudet, Calgary

Susan Bell, Toronto

Elaine Blatchford, Surrey

Kim Briele, New Bern, N.C.

Ashleigh Brown, Coquitlam

Ginny Burkey, Eugene, Ore.

Joey Bush, St. Thomas, Ont.

Catherine Butler, Clarksburg, Ont.

Sandy Byckowski, Brampton, Ont.

Haley Cameron, Vancouver

Kim Carrington, Calgary

Christine Castonguay, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Tia Chisholm, Coquitlam

Nancy Chow, Richmond

Sandra Comeau, Moncton, NB

Pam Cossey, Saint John, NB

Debbie Court, Mississauga

Marilyn Cox, Edmonton

Roma Crispin, Balfour

Alison Crowdis, Drumbo, ON

Lenore Davis, Victoria

Marlene Desbiens, Clermont, QC

Josee Deslauriers, Parksville

Diane Dolan, Gatineau, QC

Donna Doucett, Parksville

Laura Driscoll, Surrey

Paulette Driscoll, Halifax

Connie Dykstra, Victoria

Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu

Wendy Ellacott, Calgary

Amy Ellertson, Free Union, VA

Sandra England, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Mary Feenan, Surrey

Wanda Flack, Castlegar

Barbara Flaman, Sherwood Park, AB

Julie Gagnon, Hudson, QC

Tammy Gibson, Winnipeg

Julie Girard, Thornhill, ON

Melanie Grant, Kelowna

Kathy Grebenc, Bathurst, NB

Julie Green , Georgetown, ON

Mary Lou Harkness, Oliver

Allyson Harrison, Kingston, ON

Debbie Harvie, Vancouver

Mary Ann Hayward, St. Thomas, ON

Jackie Hellard, Victoria

Diane Higgins, Cambridge, ON

Judy Hill, Oliver

Joan Hinkey, Nanoose Bay

Laura Hoffman, The Woodlands, TX

Holly Horwood, Vancouver

Kathie Houghton, Thornbury, ON

Joanne Hruska, Calgary

Christine Jurgenson, Osoyoos

Wendy Kamrudin, Surrey

Madison Kapchinsky, Kelowna

Gail Kilgour, Etobicoke, ON

Young Hwa Kim, Lytton

Karen Kloske, Lake Cowichan

Andrea Kosa, Calgary

Lynn Kuehn, Lacombe, AB

Judith Kyrinis, Thornhill, ON

Phyllis Laschuk, Vancouver

Kimberley Legge, Paisley, ON

Natasha Lehman, Markham, ON

Lauraine Letarte, Boucherville, QC

Carole Letendre, Gracefield, QC

Xuanli Li, Vancouver

Mylène Limoges, Boucherville, QC

Jackie Little, Procter

Susan Lu, Delta

Shauna Lum, Grand Forks

Kathleen Mackenzie, Kelowna

Anne MacKinnon, Waverley, NS

Nonie Marler, Vancouver

Tiffany Maurycy, Denver, CO

Ruth Maxwell, Kingston, NV

Joanie McCarville, Halifax

Debbie McDonald, Sarnia, ON

Chelsey McEwen, Victoria

Heather McGinnis, Honolulu

Beverly McGladery, Vancouver

Susan Mennis, Calgary

Marli Mikulecky, Kelowna

Myrna Millar, Ellerslie, PEI

Patty Moore, Pinehurst, NC

Sandra Mumford, Dartmouth, NS

Alison Murdoch, Victoria

Erin Musgrave, Moncton, NB

Chris Ng, Calgary

Leilani Norman, Eugene, OR

Denise O'Connor, North Vancouver

Maggie Oland, Kelowna

Rhonda Orr, Winnipeg

Tina Papatolis, Issaquah, WA

Barb Parker, Heritage Pointe, AB

Kimberlee Phillips, Balfour

Kathy Pilkey, Sarnia, ON

Susan Plum, Calgary

Susan Podolsky, Alexandria, VA

Christina Proteau, Port Alberni

Kathy Provazek-Ross, Mercer Island, WA

Connie Reynolds, Fall River, NS

Leanne Richardson , Indian Mountain, NB

Janice Roberts Wilson, Flagler Beach, FL

Kim Ross, Winnipeg

Lauren Rouse, Calgary

Brenda Samis, Vernon

Bree Sharratt, Victoria

Heather Sirianni, Revelstoke

Lisa Smego, Oro Valley, AZ

Jocelyn Smith, Tobiano

Heather Smuin, Tobiano

Ivy Steinberg, Stouffville, ON

Angela Stewart, Greenville, NC

Shelley Thomas, Indian Mountain, NB

Marie-Thérèse Torti, Candiac, QC

Susan Tumblin, Fall River, NS

Sandra Turbide , Maple Ridge

Korianne Tylor, Vancouver

Cheryl Van Dornick, Camrose, AB

Lisa Volochoff, Brantford, ON

Cheryl Wakefield, Hamilton

Leslie Weaver, Cranbrook

Heather White, Delta

Joan Wilson, Calgary

Mandy Wong, Calgary

Claudia Wood, Osoyoos

Sue Wooster, Australia

Susan Wright-Cassan, Murillo, ON

Sandra Young, Vancouver

Sharon Zarowny, South Surrey