OSOYOOS — The playing field for the Canadian Women's Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship, Aug. 18-20 at the Osoyoos Golf Club.
Diane Anderson, Penticton
Debbie Arsenault. Dartmouth, NS
Emery Bardock, Armstrong
Gail Barros, Edmonton
Penny Baziuk, North Saanich
Cindy Beaudet, Calgary
Susan Bell, Toronto
Elaine Blatchford, Surrey
Kim Briele, New Bern, N.C.
Ashleigh Brown, Coquitlam
Ginny Burkey, Eugene, Ore.
Joey Bush, St. Thomas, Ont.
Catherine Butler, Clarksburg, Ont.
Sandy Byckowski, Brampton, Ont.
Haley Cameron, Vancouver
Kim Carrington, Calgary
Christine Castonguay, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Tia Chisholm, Coquitlam
Nancy Chow, Richmond
Sandra Comeau, Moncton, NB
Pam Cossey, Saint John, NB
Debbie Court, Mississauga
Marilyn Cox, Edmonton
Roma Crispin, Balfour
Alison Crowdis, Drumbo, ON
Lenore Davis, Victoria
Marlene Desbiens, Clermont, QC
Josee Deslauriers, Parksville
Diane Dolan, Gatineau, QC
Donna Doucett, Parksville
Laura Driscoll, Surrey
Paulette Driscoll, Halifax
Connie Dykstra, Victoria
Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu
Wendy Ellacott, Calgary
Amy Ellertson, Free Union, VA
Sandra England, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Mary Feenan, Surrey
Wanda Flack, Castlegar
Barbara Flaman, Sherwood Park, AB
Julie Gagnon, Hudson, QC
Tammy Gibson, Winnipeg
Julie Girard, Thornhill, ON
Melanie Grant, Kelowna
Kathy Grebenc, Bathurst, NB
Julie Green , Georgetown, ON
Mary Lou Harkness, Oliver
Allyson Harrison, Kingston, ON
Debbie Harvie, Vancouver
Mary Ann Hayward, St. Thomas, ON
Jackie Hellard, Victoria
Diane Higgins, Cambridge, ON
Judy Hill, Oliver
Joan Hinkey, Nanoose Bay
Laura Hoffman, The Woodlands, TX
Holly Horwood, Vancouver
Kathie Houghton, Thornbury, ON
Joanne Hruska, Calgary
Christine Jurgenson, Osoyoos
Wendy Kamrudin, Surrey
Madison Kapchinsky, Kelowna
Gail Kilgour, Etobicoke, ON
Young Hwa Kim, Lytton
Karen Kloske, Lake Cowichan
Andrea Kosa, Calgary
Lynn Kuehn, Lacombe, AB
Judith Kyrinis, Thornhill, ON
Phyllis Laschuk, Vancouver
Kimberley Legge, Paisley, ON
Natasha Lehman, Markham, ON
Lauraine Letarte, Boucherville, QC
Carole Letendre, Gracefield, QC
Xuanli Li, Vancouver
Mylène Limoges, Boucherville, QC
Jackie Little, Procter
Susan Lu, Delta
Shauna Lum, Grand Forks
Kathleen Mackenzie, Kelowna
Anne MacKinnon, Waverley, NS
Nonie Marler, Vancouver
Tiffany Maurycy, Denver, CO
Ruth Maxwell, Kingston, NV
Joanie McCarville, Halifax
Debbie McDonald, Sarnia, ON
Chelsey McEwen, Victoria
Heather McGinnis, Honolulu
Beverly McGladery, Vancouver
Susan Mennis, Calgary
Marli Mikulecky, Kelowna
Myrna Millar, Ellerslie, PEI
Patty Moore, Pinehurst, NC
Sandra Mumford, Dartmouth, NS
Alison Murdoch, Victoria
Erin Musgrave, Moncton, NB
Chris Ng, Calgary
Leilani Norman, Eugene, OR
Denise O'Connor, North Vancouver
Maggie Oland, Kelowna
Rhonda Orr, Winnipeg
Tina Papatolis, Issaquah, WA
Barb Parker, Heritage Pointe, AB
Kimberlee Phillips, Balfour
Kathy Pilkey, Sarnia, ON
Susan Plum, Calgary
Susan Podolsky, Alexandria, VA
Christina Proteau, Port Alberni
Kathy Provazek-Ross, Mercer Island, WA
Connie Reynolds, Fall River, NS
Leanne Richardson , Indian Mountain, NB
Janice Roberts Wilson, Flagler Beach, FL
Kim Ross, Winnipeg
Lauren Rouse, Calgary
Brenda Samis, Vernon
Bree Sharratt, Victoria
Heather Sirianni, Revelstoke
Lisa Smego, Oro Valley, AZ
Jocelyn Smith, Tobiano
Heather Smuin, Tobiano
Ivy Steinberg, Stouffville, ON
Angela Stewart, Greenville, NC
Shelley Thomas, Indian Mountain, NB
Marie-Thérèse Torti, Candiac, QC
Susan Tumblin, Fall River, NS
Sandra Turbide , Maple Ridge
Korianne Tylor, Vancouver
Cheryl Van Dornick, Camrose, AB
Lisa Volochoff, Brantford, ON
Cheryl Wakefield, Hamilton
Leslie Weaver, Cranbrook
Heather White, Delta
Joan Wilson, Calgary
Mandy Wong, Calgary
Claudia Wood, Osoyoos
Sue Wooster, Australia
Susan Wright-Cassan, Murillo, ON
Sandra Young, Vancouver
Sharon Zarowny, South Surrey
