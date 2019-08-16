Dozens of the best female amateur golfers in North America – and one of the world’s finest amateurs and two-time defending champion from Australia - are ready to showcase their talents as the Osoyoos Golf Club plays host to the 2019 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Golf Championships starting this weekend.
Adam Cinel, tournament director with Golf Canada, said a field of 125 golfers from across Canada, another 17 from the United States and two-time defending champion Sue Wooster from Australia, will compete in the tournament, which kicks off with a practice round Saturday.
This year marks the 49th annual national championship tournament.
Four different trophies will be up for grabs, said Cinel.
Golfers age 25 and older will be playing for the Mid-Amateur championship trophy, while players 40 and over will be competing in the Mid-Master division. Those 50 and over will play for the Senior title, while those 60 and older will compete for the Super Senior championship.
The majority of players qualified through provincial tournaments, but the tournament is open to all female players who achieve age and handicap requirements in their respective divisions, said Cinel.
“The field is comprised of the top senior amateurs in the country,” said Cinel. “It’s pretty exciting. Our two-time defending champion … Sue Wooster is our lone Aussie in the field and she is coming back to defend her title.
“In 2017, she won the senior championship and the Mid-Master and last year she won the Mid-Amateur, the Mid-Master and the Senior.”
Canadian Golf Hall of Fame members will be competing in this year’s tournament include Mary Ann Hayward of St. Thomas, Ont. And Alison Murdoch of Victoria, as well as veteran Christina Proteau of Port Alberni, who lost in a playoff to Wooster in the Mid-Amateur division last year, said Cinel.
Hayward finished one stroke behind Wooster in both the Mid-Masters and Senior divisions last year.
The Super Senior division was won by Jackie Little of Proctor, B.C., who finished one stroke ahead of Penny Baziuk of North Saanich, B.C. Proteau, Hayward, Little and Baziuk will all be competing in Osoyoos.
Besides individual stroke play in all four divisions, there will be a Canadian inter-provincial team competition with eight provinces having teams of three players, The scores of the two top players from each province in the first two rounds on Sunday and Monday will determine the team championship, said Cinel.
Osoyoos Golf Club applied to host this tournament a couple of years ago and Golf Canada said the bid was so strong that bringing the championship to the Park Meadows Course was an easy decision.
“We’re super excited to be here at Osoyoos Golf Club,” he said. “It’s a beautiful town and absolutely stunning golf course that is in fantastic shape, so it was an easy choice for us to come here. They (club members) were happy to host us too. This is their first national championships as well.
“They put a bid in and met all the requirements, so we’re very happy to come here for the championship.”
After Saturday’s practice round, there will be a player’s reception and meeting in the clubhouse at Osoyoos Golf Club.
The tournament will officially kick off early Sunday morning, with the first tee time set for 7:30 p.m. with action continuing all day.
The second round of stroke play continues Sunday morning.
After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 scores (and ties) in the senior division and there are provisions to ensure there are at least 10 mid-amateurs, five mid-masters and five super seniors that make the cut, he said.
The final round is on Tuesday and winners will be declared based on their scores over 54 holes of stroke play.
Wooster is the only non-North American to win this championship and she remains a favourite to three-peat in the senior division and is always a contender in the younger age divisions as well, he said.
Local golfers who will compete include Claudia Wood, a three-time ladies champion at Osoyoos Golf Club and Christine Jurgenson. Mary Lou Harkness and Judy Hill, both from Oliver, will also compete.
More than 100 volunteers from Osoyoos Golf Club have been involved in organizing the national tourney and they have done a superb job, said Cinel.
“There has been a lot of support from the city and the membership here, so it’s going to be a great week,” he said. “They’re ready to roll out the red carpet here for the ladies and everyone is excited to get going.”
Golf fans are invited, free of charge, to take in all the action during the tournament, said Cinel, noting carts won’t be allowed for spectators and they will have to walk the course.
The leaders in all four divisions are expected to tee off around 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the winners announced and trophies handed out just after 2 p.m., he said.
