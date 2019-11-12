When the sun is shining in November (and there’s still no snow on the ground), it’s a wonderful time to cycle and hike, especially in the South Okanagan, the mildest area of the valley.
Hiking-biking buddies Suzanne and Gerd, who are overwintering in Osoyoos, have developed what they call the Explore Osoyoos Bike Route. It is a combination of lake views and scenic hillsides, and involves the Lakeshore Drive pathway and Osoyoos Canal Walkway.
The paved Lakeshore Drive pathway starts at the public beach access where the road makes a sharp left turn, then runs parallel to the roadway and next to the waterfront. This is an easy family biking route for those staying in the RV campgrounds along Lakeshore Drive.
The Osoyoos Canal Walkway is a popular 12-kilometre, out-and-back trail which starts at the west end of 62nd Avenue just north of Osoyoos Secondary School. Parking is available around the corner adjacent to the trail sign.
The walkway can also be accessed from the B.C. Visitor Centre parking lot at the intersection of Highways 97 and 3 and various other points. It follows an abandoned section of the irrigation canal (concrete lining still intact), once the lifeline of Osoyoos that opened up the area for the fruit industry.
The trail parallels many orchards and provides great views of the valley. The only downside last weekend was a wildfire in the east hills and orchardists burning their wood waste, which caused hazy skies.
We discovered that hiking the hills around Osoyoos is a major pastime for locals and visitors who enjoy more strenuous climbs like McIntyre Bluff and Mount Kobau where you mount a rampart that separates two ancient river valleys.
It’s worth the hike to find yourself among wildflowers that bloom on the slopes between the sage and pine, looking down on orchards, vineyards, wetlands and grasslands. At night, stargazers are in their element by driving up Mount Kobau and setting up a telescope.
Several trails provide interpretive signage with opportunities for bird and wildlife viewing. Birders can check out some of the 300 species found throughout the Okanagan — two-thirds of which breed in the Osoyoos area.
The best hot spot for viewing is at South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area around Kilpoola and Blue lakes, the Osoyoos Oxbows wetlands and the Golden Mile Trail north of Osoyoos. Among the species, depending on which habitat you’re at, are great blue herons, woodpeckers, raptors, warblers, white-tailed ptarmigan and the boreal chickadee.
Top-end athletes head for the challenging road up Anarchist Mountain with one of the most spectacular views in the entire region at the top.
We have found more gentle cycle tours on Black Sage Road and the International Hike and Bike Trail.
Take Black Sage Road, north of Osoyoos, and pass dozens of small and large wineries including Desert Hills Estate, Burrowing Owl, Black Hills Estate and Church and State Winery.
The 18-kilometre, generally-flat International Hike and Bike Trail borders the Okanagan River Channel and passes wineries and fruit stands.
—————
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club will hold a membership drive at MEC in Kelowna today and Sunday. A point-of-sale terminal will be available for those who want to use a credit card. Cash and cheques are accepted as well.
“We would love to have volunteers who would like to help promote the club and spin great stories about the joys of belonging to the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club,” said club secretary Wendy Vandenberg. If interested, contact her at nordic.ski.news@gmail.com.
The club is also excited that an online application program for purchasing memberships is now up and running.
You can navigate to the Online Membership page from the Membership menu at the top of the Kelowna Nordic website: kelownanordic.com. Alternatively, you can click this link: https://kelownanordic.com/membership/online-application/. “The early-bird draw prize is … a weekend for two at Chute Lake Lodge,” said Vandenberg in an email this week.
—————
And now, an update on the proposal by Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) to turn a 67-kilometre recreation rail trail into a logging road.
The 164-kilometre Columbia and Western Rail Trail, which runs between Castlegar and Midway, was given to the province by Trans Canada Trail for non-motorized use in 2004. In August, John Hawkings, director of Recreation Sites and Trails BC, asked for feedback on the proposal for the 67-kilometre stretch. Several outdoor groups vehemently opposed it.
A provincial spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests says more than 500 public submissions have been received to date. And that’s without any public consultation.
“We are still waiting on comment from local governments and First Nations in the area. All comments and feedback will be compiled in preparation for a decision, which is expected to be made by early 2020,” said the spokesperson.
Interfor wants the change to a logging road for a series of cutblocks on either side of the rail trail.
—————
Friends of Mission Creek Society will hold its annual general meeting on Nov. 21 at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna.
Refreshments/social are 6:45 to 7:10 p.m. followed by a welcome and guest speaker at 7:30 p.m.
“Our guest speaker will be Darryl Arsenault, a registered professional biologist. He has been working in the fish and wildlife habitat restoration field since the early 1990s and in the Okanagan since 1998,” said society secretary Rhea Wiseman.
“His topic will be ‘Keeping it Rough and Loose.’ Riparian restoration is not like road construction. Straight lines and smooth surfaces are not desired outcomes. Instead, riparian restoration is about creating uneven ground surfaces, leaving rocks and sticks in the soil, and optimizing microhabitats. You can learn more about riparian restoration projects in our region with varying levels of success.”
—————
The Kelowna Canoe and Kayak Club will hold its annual holiday party at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Mekong Restaurant, 1030 Harvey Ave. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The cost is $21 per person (use the Pay Pal button on the website: kckc.ca). Members should RSVP by Dec. 1 to kckcevents@gmail.com.
Those who wish to participate in a gift exchange should bring a wrapped gift in the $10 price range in the theme of Christmas, such as a holiday ornament.
—————
If you join one of the Wild Walks in the Central Okanagan, you can learn some secrets and natural features of various regional parks when a park interpreter will turn an ordinary walk in the park into something extraordinary.
Each of the Wild Walks lasts approximately two hours, is suitable for all ages and ranges from easy to moderate. Participants should dress for conditions, wear appropriate sturdy footwear, and consider poles and traction devices.
— On Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 11 at 1 p.m., learn about some of the forested features in Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna. Meet at the parking area along Hall Road. Poles and traction devices may be helpful.
To save a spot on these free Wild Walks outings, email eeco@rdco.com or phone 250-469-6140.
These free events are held in conjunction with the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) to provide barrier-free access to regional parks. To request the services of CRIS Adaptive Adventures volunteers, go to adaptiveadventures.ca. For more information about regional park programs, go to: rdco.com/parksevents or contact the EECO at 250-469-6140.
—————
If you have been on the Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park trails during the past month, you will likely have noticed a lot of trail brushing.
Friends of the South Slopes Society has hired contractor Herb Blamire who is clearing many trails using a mechanical brusher (think lawn mower on steroids), says Penny Gubbels, the society’s Adopt a Trail program manager.
“This work could not be done without the assistance of FOSS volunteers. In particular, Eric Chamberland has devoted many, many days to helping Herb with this project.”
FOSS has posted photos of its brushing project on its Facebook page.
—–———
Big White Ski Resort now has an Early Learning Centre.
“Big White is constantly growing and so is the community. With growth, however, comes challenges,” says the official announcement.
“Now that families are moving to Big White and living there year-round, there’s a strong need for child care. The Big White Mountain Community Association has risen to that challenge with a gofundme page to raise $5,000 toward the overall goal of $40,000. There is already approved space within the community school, a fabulous teacher and the initial permit is in place.”
Big White launched the Early Learning Centre this fall. Insure Wealth helped get the effort over the $5,000 benchmark with a $1,000 donation.
“This will be a fantastic addition to the mountain’s amenities,” notes the Early Learning Centre gofundme page, “allowing new families to move here, businesses to grow with new employees, real estate to sell and our youngest residents to have a quality pre-school experience without leaving the mountain.”
“All the donations are going 100 per cent towards the Early Learning Centre operating costs, and it helps Big White Mountain get their families settled and taken care of,” said Jude Brunt, VP of the Big White Mountain Community Association.
Three programs started in September and will run through June. The centre will cater to 18- to 35-month-olds with another program catering to three- to five-year-olds.
After the Early Learning Centre has been running for a year, it will be eligible for grants to help keep registration fees affordable. Go to bit.ly/BigWhiteELC to donate.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.