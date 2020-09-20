You need to be a strong rider for this trail
The ‘best trails’ series continues with a section of the former Kettle Valley Railway which has not been cycled for several years due to unfamiliarity with the Naramata access.
As he always does, Dieter H. scouted out The Great Trail (formerly the Trans Canada Trail) between Naramata and Chute Lake ahead of time for members of the Meetup.com group, the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club.
A large parking lot is located on narrow, winding Smethurst Road off N Naramata Road. Use caution and drive slow around its blind corners. There is also another access point/ parking lot on Chute Lake Road just past Glenfir Road.
We were warned: “for STRONG riders only! From the trailhead, ride on gradual but relentless uphill trail (hard-packed/loose gravel and some sandy sections) for 33 kilometres with 600-metre elevation gain to idyllic Chute Lake; half-hour recuperation time; exhilarating downhill ride back.”
He wasn’t kidding about the loose gravel and much more sand than we expected, especially on the last 10 kilometres. Almost everyone had bigger tires and many of us had knobby tires. Lower air pressure meant better tire grip. And it was uphill, uphill and more uphill.
As we climbed, the Sheriff started to feel sorry for the trains which used to labour up this steep incline even though it was railroad grade. And he felt sorry for the few non-ebike riders with us.
However, there was a pleasant break after we took the Adra Tunnel shortcut, then walked a short distance to the tunnel entrance. Forgetting we had flashlights on our cellphones, we ventured into the darkness up to a wire fence barricade closing the tunnel to further exploration.
A sign along the trail announced a restoration initiative for “the 2nd jewel in the KVR crown.” The necessary work includes: tunnel clearing. rock stabilization and tunnel lighting.
Those who would like to support the restoration of the 1,600-foot, spiral “Big Tunnel” can send their tax-deductible contributions to Naramata Parks, Box 224, Naramata, V0H 1NO. Mark your contribution Adra Restoration and don’t forget to ask for a tax-deductible receipt.
Chute Lake Lodge was busy with cyclists, motorcyclists and four-wheelers. The lodge has rental e-bikes, paddleboards, kayaks, rowboats and fishing gear, plus you can stay overnight in cabins, glam tents, yurts and lodge rooms. There are also camping spots for everything from tents to 26-foot trailers.
After what was indeed an exhilarating and much shorter ride down, we cooled off from the 30 C afternoon heat with a dip at Naramata’s Manitou Park, a great way to end another adventure.
—————
Registered non-profit organizations with a focus on environmental conservation projects can apply for grants from a new North Okanagan conservation fund until Sept. 30
The North Okanagan Conservation Fund will provide financial support for projects that will contribute to the conservation of valuable natural areas, and help restore and protect a healthy environment. The 2020-21 budget will provide more than $80,000 to conservation projects that are not the existing responsibility of the federal, provincial or local governments.
Natural lands in both rural and urban areas filter local water, supply open spaces for wildlife and people, but are under stress, says the Regional District of North Okanagan in a news release.
“Conservation in one area benefits your neighbours in other communities and throughout the Okanagan Valley,” said Kevin Acton, regional district chairman.
For a project to be eligible for funding it must take place in Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, F, Armstrong and/or Lumby. The Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program (OCCP) has been engaged by the RDNO to assist with the granting and reporting process for the conservation fund. OCCP will also coordinate a committee of technical experts to ensure proposed projects are technically sound and contribute to important conservation goals.
A list of sample projects, the terms of reference and an application form are available at: rdno.ca/conserve
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net