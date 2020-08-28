Penticton Vees of the B.C. Hockey League announced the key acquisition of 17-year-old Owen Murray, a former Rookie of the Year with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
Murray's rights were acquired by the Vees in exchange for future considerations.
Murray, 17, is a decorated defenceman despite his young age. He had a huge rookie season during the 2018-19 campaign for the Portage Terriers. The five foot, 10 inch, 181-pound defender posted nine goals and 32 assists for 41 points in 55 games with the Terriers in his 16-year-old season before registering two goals and five assists for seven points in 15 playoff games when Portage won the MJHL and Anavet Cup, advancing to the RBC Cup tournament.
The accolades continued for Murray, who was named the MJHL’s Rookie of the Year and a pick for the league's All-Rookie Team, finishing the season as a finalist for the Canadian Junior Hockey League's Rookie of the Year.
Last year, the Decker, Manitoba product was nearly a point-per-game player from the back end, scoring four goals while adding 22 assists for 26 points in 30 games played in a year shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray also represented Canada at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Dawson Creek, playing for Team Canada West. The blue liner has secured his collegiate future as he is set to attend the University of Massachusetts-Amherst following his career in junior hockey.
"The Vees would like to welcome Owen and his family to the City of Penticton, the South Okanagan and the organization," Vees president and head coach Fred Harbinson said.