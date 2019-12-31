Christmas came early for the Telemark Nordic Club in the Central Okanagan and Nickel Plate Cross Country Ski Club in the South Okanagan.
Telemark Nordic Club was recently awarded a $250,000 grant toward the purchase of a new snowcat grooming machine through the BC Community Gaming – Capital Grants Fund. Combined with club savings and a little fundraising, the club will purchase a brand-new, state-of-the-art grooming machine which is expected to arrive in February.
“We are ecstatic,” says the club’s general manager Mike Edwards, adding this will ensure that Telemark will continue to have trails groomed to the high standard that Nordic skiers from across B.C. have come to expect.
“The club has been putting dollars aside and we were going to purchase a used snowcat soon to replace our aging machine. This generous grant from the province means the club can now purchase a brand-new machine ensuring we have world-class grooming for many years to come while also allowing the club to put more dollars into other projects to help build Nordic ski programs and facilities at Telemark for the benefit of the entire Central Okanagan community.”
Telemark thanked the province for its support and for realizing the benefits of the healthy, fun, outdoor winter activity opportunities that the club provides.
Nickel Plate Cross Country Ski Club was awarded a similar $169,000 grant, also towards the purchase of a new grooming machine.
Combined with club savings, the club ordered a new Prinoth Husky grooming machine to replace its aging groomer and the new machine arrived last week.
“This ensures that the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre will continue to have trails groomed to the high standard that winter enthusiasts of the Pacific Northwest have come to expect,” says the club’s general manager Tricia Wilson.
“We couldn’t be happier. We have world-class trails and terrain with views to the Coast Mountains so we should have world-class grooming as well. Members have worked hard to save for this over the years so it’s really gratifying to have those efforts acknowledged. This isn’t just for the benefit of members, though, it’s for the enjoyment of the entire South Okanagan. If you haven’t been to Nickel Plate, you need to change that. It really is the area’s best-kept secret.”
The club worked with grant writers from the communications company, The Write Cheese located in Penticton, and identified the Capital Projects Gaming Grant from the province as a potential opportunity, Wilson said.
“Beyond the grant, the club would like to thank the following for their continued support: Ron Obirek, Richard Cannings, Dan Ashton, Linda Larson and, of course, Subrina Monteith.”
Telemark Nordic Club, a local not-for-profit, volunteer-driven organization, operates the Telemark Nordic Centre for the benefit of everyone in the Central Okanagan. Located 30 minutes from downtown Kelowna and 10 minutes from downtown West Kelowna on Glenrosa Road, the centre is “one of the Okanagan’s gems for wintertime outdoor activity,” said Edwards.
“Telemark offers 50 kilometres of stunning cross-country ski trails and 60 kilometres of pristine snowshoe trails for all ages and abilities. The centre has lighted trails for night skiing, a cozy lodge, heated washrooms and more. Telemark also offers programs for everybody. More info is posted at: telemarknordic.com.”
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, located 40 minutes west of Penticton, “offers endless vistas and abundant sunshine to accompany the club’s 56 kilometres of cross-country ski trails and 26 kilometres of maintained snowshoe trails,” said Wilson.
“Led by volunteers, Nickel Plate has been welcoming guests since 1989, and contributes to the health and winter wellness of locals and international visitors alike. We also offer rentals and lessons. Details of the club can be found on the website: nickelplatenordic.org.”
