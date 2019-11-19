Cycle or kayak? The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen opted for cycling the Okanagan Rail Trail last Sunday, perhaps our last bike outing of the year on the ORT given Tuesday’s sudden arrival of snow.
Arriving at Kalamalka Lake, a stiff north wind had whipped up whitecaps on the lake so we were happy we chose the bikes. Until we came around a corner and the headwind made headway more challenging - at least for those of us without electric pedal-assist.
The optimist said heading back south will be a breeze. But just like so many kayak outings when the headwind switches directions — and you fight it both ways — Sunday’s headwind died while we lunched at the now-dried-up waterfall stop south of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.
In a calm situation and when you cycle 20 km/h, though, it is the equivalent of a 20 km/h breeze in your face.
For November, it was surprising how many were still walking and cycling on this popular trail.
To wrap up the first full year that 35 kilometres of the trail were officially open, Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail issued a year-end summary.
“A trail master planning process has begun, and will provide a vision for development, ecologicial restoration and opportunities for learning along the trail,” says the newsletter.
“A beautiful new trail logo has been developed, and a new website is under development.
“Watch the website: okanaganrailtrail.ca for updates over the winter and a brand new look coming in 2020.”
You can sign up for updates on the website.
Improvements in the works:
— Erosion repair and protection: about 350 metres of the sensitive kokanee-spawning shoreline has been restored and protected along Kalamalka Lake. More work will be required over the winter and next year to ensure the trail base and shoreline are fully restored and protected against high waters. There will be trail closures required with this work.
— Interpretive sites: two of the sites funded by the Edna, Stella and Harry Weatherill Foundation donation (Ribbleworth Falls and kilometre 3.7) are near completion and remain closed to allow the newly-planted vegetation time to become established.
The Weatherill Foundation provided a major donation towards completing the initial trail construction. Their estate leaves a further legacy by funding trailside enhancements to create areas to rest, enjoy beautiful surroundings, and connect visitors with the unique nature and stories of each site. The most complex of the sites at Ribbleworth Falls in Lake Country is near completion.
— Kelowna extension: the section of the ORT in Kelowna from Gordon Drive to Manhattan Drive has now been paved.
— Coldstream extension: the north end of the trail is being extended to College Way to connect with pathways leading beyond, including to the City of Vernon.
— Westkal parking: a 50-vehicle parking area has been paved on Westkal Road near Kickwillie Loop. The District of Coldstream is continuing work towards design of the parking area on Kalamalka Lake Road to relieve parking pressures in residential areas.
— Concept planning has begun for northern trail access areas in Coldstream, including kilometre zero. The first capital fundraising campaign will seek to augment trailhead facilities at the beginning of the trail in Coldstream with a gathering plaza, viewpoint, interpretive kiosk and other amenities. Designs are being finalized, incorporating input from a September open house, and will be available to view at an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the Vernon Regional Library.
“If you, your business or organization are interested in helping to fundraise for this project, contact us at hello@okanaganrailtrail.ca.”
Upcoming events include the Craft Culture Sandhill Winery Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov 23-24. Entry is by donation to FORT. Registration is now open for the Okanagan Rail Trail Run 2020 on May 9. Register at okanaganrailtrailrun.com.
—————
In related news, options for a new link to the rail trail are being considered by the Regional District of North Okanagan.
The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee has directed staff to investigate the integrity of an existing culvert under Highway 97 so visitors to Predator Ridge can possibly access the ORT. The process will also look at potential use of Crown land for the connection.
“There’s a lot of energy around this,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming of the interest from Predator Ridge Resort and the City of Vernon.
The staff report may come before GVAC in January or February and then, a decision would be made on a proposed connection between Bailey Road and the rail trail.
—————
The official launch of the 2019-20 cross-country ski season happened this week following significant snowfalls Monday and Tuesday.
The sovereignlake.com website says Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre opened for the season at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The website also noted the Fall On-Snow Camp last weekend was an incredible success for more than 140 athletes and coaches with the BC Ski Team, BC Development Team and the BC Talent Squad.
“SLNC is proud of the efforts put forth Nov. 8-11 to ensure that 95 of our up-and-coming BC athletes and 20 of the province’s coaches had the best possible skiing conditions, a warm lodge and ski storage capabilities despite what nature threw at us,” said Eric de Nys, SLNC program director and camp leader.
“The camp ended with fitter, albeit a little tired, but extremely happy athletes. Special thanks to our grooming team and new staff members for keeping the facility going prior to our official opening.”
On Thursday, Silver Star Mountain Resort reported 24 centimetres of snow during the past week so the first Nordic trails will open today. The snow base in the village was 27 centimetres, alpine at 63 centimetres and cumulative snow at 100 centimetres.
With 22 centimetres of new snow on Wednesday, Nordic co-ordinator Murray Farbridge said: “Will have upper trails (25 kilometres) packed and track-set, and conditions look good for this weekend.”
Silver Star and Big White will open for downhill on Nov. 28 and Apex on Dec. 7.
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre also expects to open on Nov 23. “Our fingers are crossed,” said GM Tricia Wilson.
At Telemark Nordic Ski Club, “it is really dependent upon snow/weather,” said manager Mike Edwards. “Our historical average over the last 10 years is Dec. 10 so we can say that for now.”
—————
Big White Ski Club will present Return to Send’er at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The film follows four elite freeskiersf.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net-
