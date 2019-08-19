SALT LAKE CITY — Marco Canola jumped ahead of the sprinters left from a reduced bunch, holding off Travis McCabe and Brendan Rhim to win Friday night’s criterium-like stage in the Tour of Utah.
The stage in the state capital covered eight laps of just under seven miles apiece, yet the field came together on a steep ascent inside of a mile to go. James Piccoli surged to the front in search of a win that has eluded him all week, but Canola swept past everyone to pick up the win.
Ben Hermans held onto his overall lead by 44 seconds. Piccoli remained in second place.
The stage Saturday takes riders 80 miles, starting and finishing in Park City.
Big White racer Jordan Cheyne fell off the pace, Friday, finishing the fourth stage in 80th place (1:59:10). He’s now 47th overall, or 25:24 off the leaders.
There are three stages to go.
