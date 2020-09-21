The Penticton Vees held their second intrasquad game on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre as a three-goal 2nd period helped Team White to a 3-0 win over Team Blue.
The first period saw a few good chances for Team Blue, who took a 4-1 shot advantage early in the game, including a pair of shots from returning forward Liam Malmquist that were pushed away by veteran goaltender Yaniv Perets.
Team Blue also had the game’s first two power plays, which yielded little chances as Team White was up to the task with a pair of strong penalty kills. Local product Jackson Garnett showed well in goal for Team Blue, turning aside each of the 9 shots he faced in his 1st period of action. Perets also turned aside 9 shots for Team White as the game remained scoreless into the 2nd period of play.
Team White found their offence as the 2nd period commenced and opened the game up with a trio of goals, beginning at the 4:47 mark of the middle stanza. Jacob Quillan gathered a puck in the left-wing corner as he centered a pass for Stefano Bottini who was going hard to the goal. Bottini lifted a backhand shot over the glove side of new Team Blue goaltender Kaeden Lane to give Team White a 1-0 lead.
Luciano Wilson extended the advantage for Team White to a 2-0 margin later in the period with his second goal in as many intrasquad games. Wilson took a shot from the left goal line that bounced off the pads of Lane before collecting his own rebound and wrapping the puck around on the glove side as he slid in the goal that pushed Team White ahead 2-0 at the 7:17 mark of the middle period.
Quinn Hutson rounded out the scoring in the 2nd period with his third goal in five intrasquad periods to give Team White a 3-0 lead. Matteo Costantini fed a pass from the left corner in front for Hutson as he received the pass on his forehand before deking to his backhand and beating Lane on the blocker side at the 12:47 mark of the middle frame for a three-goal advantage.
Yaniv Perets stopped each of the 17 shots he faced in goal for Team White before seeing his night come to an end after two periods while Kaeden Lane pushed aside 6 of the 9 shots thrown his way in the 2nd period.
The 3rd period was a copy of what the teams saw in the opening period of action as the teams did not find the back of the net. Jackson Garnett returned in goal and helped Team Blue to a 26-save shutout while Kaeden Lane turned aside 13 of the 16 shots he faced in the game.
---
FINAL SCORE: 3-0 Team White
SHOTS ON GOAL: 26-23 Team White
TEAM WHITE PP: 0/2
TEAM BLUE PP: 0/2
The Vees will hit the ice for the beginning of their 12-game exhibition schedule on Friday, September 25th as they host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be able to attend the games but each game will be streamed on HockeyTV.com. Puck drop for the first of the two-game weekend set is slated for 6:00 PM.